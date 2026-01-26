How to Watch, What to Watch When Penn State Basketball Visits Ohio State

The Penn State men’s basketball team has played eight Big Ten games and is still looking for its first victory. On Monday night, the Nittany Lions have another chance on the road against Ohio State.

Ohio State has won the past two games of the series, and the teams will play twice this season. Penn State is 7-24 at Value City Arena, winning there most recently in 2023.

Penn State has already faced six of the Big Ten’s top seven teams and has 12 games left in its season. The Nittany Lions have won one true road game this season. Will they get their second in Columbus? Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s matchup.

RELATED: Mike Rhoades defends Penn State's direction after eighth Big Ten loss

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Ohio State basketball

Penn State visits Ohio State for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff Monday at Value City Arena in Columbus. FS1 will televise with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the broadcast. The game will stream on the Fox Sports app. Can’t watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi call the game on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Ohio State betting line?

Ohio State is a 12.5-point favorite over Penn State, which has lost consecutive games to Maryland and Wisconsin by a combined 50 points. Ohio State leads the overall series 45-22 and is 24-7 against the Nittany Lions at home.

Ohio State has a huge edge in the KenPom ratings, sitting at No. 38. Penn State has fallen to 133rd, its lowest ranking of the season.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) holds the ball as Wisconsin Badgers guard Zach Kinziger (4) and forward Will Garlock (23) defend during the second half at Rec Hall. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State (0-8 Big Ten) is coming off a poor performance against Wisconsin, to which it lost by 27 points in its return to Rec Hall. The team is below .500 overall for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions got freshman Kayden Mingo and Freddie Dilione V back from injuries, but even with their primary point guards on the court, they couldn’t stop the Badgers’ scoring runs.

Inconsistent defense has been a big reason Penn State can’t close out games. Opponents have been winning battles on the glass and putting up substantial second-chance points. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades has admitted this is an issue.

“We really get behind on defense. It’s frustrating," Rhoades said. “Wisconsin had 35 3-pointer attempts, 21 of which came in the first half. My [past] teams have done [limited threes], and we’re not doing that and we’re getting really behind. And when you get behind, you’re giving good shooters shots, they get going, then they start attacking you, but then you’re also out of position to rebound.”

About the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots the ball in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Value City Arena. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) is coming off a road loss to No. 3 Michigan but will face Penn State at home, where it’s 9-2. Bruce Thornton leads Ohio State offensively, averaging 20.1 points per game, and three other Buckeyes also score in double digits. Penn State has struggled with containing teams’ leading scorers, so limiting Thornton’s early shot will be an important factor for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions will match up against a familiar face on Monday. Puff Johnson, who averaged 10.2 points last season, recently rejoined the Buckeyes after a long legal battle. The NCAA denied Johnson’s medical hardship waiver before the season, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing him to play. Johnson transferred to Ohio State from Penn State.

Three of Ohio State’s conference losses were against ranked teams, the fourth was on the road at Washington two weeks ago. Last season, Ohio State defeated Penn State in Rec Hall 83-64.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Penn State Sports