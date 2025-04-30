Penn State Basketball: Big Ten Releases Conference Opponents for 2025-26 Season
The Penn State men's basketball 2025-26 Big Ten schedule will include first-time visits from USC and UCLA and first-time visits to Washington and Oregon. The Big Ten on Tuesday announced the 2025-26 conference games for its 18 members, who again will play a 20-game conference schedule.
Big Ten teams will play three schools twice (home and away) and 14 schools once. Penn State's home-and-away opponents are Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers. Here's a look at the Nittany Lions' remaining 14 games. Game dates and times will be announced later.
Penn State's Big Ten home opponents
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- USC
- Wisconsin
Penn State's Big Ten road opponents
- Indiana
- Maryland
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Purdue
- Washington
Penn State will host USC and UCLA for the first time, having made the two-game trip to California last season. The Nittany Lions will spend a week in the Pacific Northwest next season to visit Oregon and Washington for the first time. Both teams visited the Bryce Jordan Center last season.
Penn State enters its third season under head coach Mike Rhoades following a disappointing 14-15 campaign in which it went 6-14 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions began the season 12-2 but lost 11 of their first 12 conference games. Penn State capped the season with an upset win at Wisconsin and did not play in the postseason.
“I felt it was most important for us to start moving and building for the future and developing our program the way I see fit,” Rhoades said after the win over the Badgers. “We wanted to move full-speed ahead of offseason plans and building our program and our roster and going from there.”
Penn State's offseason certainly has moved at full-speed. The Nittany Lions lost six players to the transfer portal, including three from its 2024 recruiting class. Among them, Miles Goodman transferred to Oregon and will return to State College with the Ducks next season.
Former Penn State guard Puff Johnson entered the transfer portal despite exhausting his eligibility. In addition, forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft but said he will return to Penn State if undrafted.
Penn State has added one transfer player so far. Josh Reed, a 6-7 guard who played three seasons at Cincinnati, announced his decision in April.