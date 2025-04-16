Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Land Transfer From Cincinnati
Josh Reed, a 6-7 guard who spent three seasons at Cincinnati, announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Penn State. Reed becomes the first player to transfer into Penn State during the offseason. Reed announced his decision on Instagram. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Reed entered the transfer portal April 7 after a busy career at Cincinnati. The guard averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Bearcats last season. He played in 33 games, averaging 17.7 minutes, and became a starter late in the season.
Reed started nine of Cincinnati's last 10 games, scoring 19 points in the Bearcats' Big 12 Tournament win over Oklahoma State in March. In that game, Reed had a career-high 15 points by halftime and went 8-for-12 from the field.
Reed also started both of Cincinnati's games in the College Basketball Crown event in Las Vegas, prompting Cincinnati's official site to call him a "late-season cult hero for the Bearcats." Reed also thrives on defense. He played in 64 games over his first two seasons at Cincinnati, largely in a specialist role defensively. This past season, Reed was named one of the team's top two defensive players.
Reed, a Rivals top-150 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, was a two-time state champion in Atlanta. He entered the portal April 7, saying he wanted to "explore new opportunities for the next chapter of my basketball career."
Penn State will be busy this offseason. The team lost five seniors who completed their eligibility and had three members of the 2024 recruiting class enter the portal. That included Miles Goodman, a 4-star prospect who was Penn State's second-highest ranked recruit in program history. Goodman has committed to Oregon.
Penn State went 16-15 last season, 6-14 in the Big Ten, and did not participate in a postseason tournament. Second-year coach Mike Rhoades said he made that call to begin restructuring the team's 2025-26 roster.
“I felt it was most important for us to start moving and building for the future and developing our program the way I see fit,” Rhoades said. “We wanted to move full-speed ahead of offseason plans and building our program and our roster and going from there.”