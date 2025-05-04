Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Forward Invited to NBA G League Elite Camp
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State's 7-foot forward whodeclared for the 2025 NBA Draft, has been invited to the upcoming NBA G League Elite Camp. The May 9-11 showcase in Chicago gives draft-eligible players a chance to perform in front of NBA personnel and perhaps earn an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine.
Niederhauser is among a group of 44 players invited to the G League Elite Camp, according to USA Today Sports' Michael Scotto. The event precedes the NBA Draft Combine, scheduled for May 11-18 in Chicago. Niederhauser was not invited to the combine but could earn a spot through the G League Elite Camp.
According to the G League, invitees to the elite camp will conduct drills and play in 5-on-5 games in front of NBA personnel. A select group of high-performers at the G League Elite Camp will earn invitations to the NBA Draft Combine, the premier showcase ahead of the NBA Draft. Niederhauser's performance at the G League Elite Camp will inform his decision about next season.
In April, Niederhauser announced his intent to enter the NBA Draft but with a caveat: If he returns to play another season of college basketball, Niederhauser said he would do so for Penn State. That's significant for the Nittany Lions, who are rebuilding their roster for the 2025-26 season.
"With careful consideration, I've decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft," Niederhauser wrote in a social media post. "In the meantime, I will maintain my college eligibility. In case I decide to withdraw from the draft, I will return to Penn State for my Senior year. I'm excited to see what the future holds!"
Niederhauser is among Penn State's most important returning players. He averaged 12.9 points per game (second on the team) and led the Nittany Lions in rebounds (6.3 per game) and blocks (67). He also ranked fourth in minutes per game (25.1).
Niederhauser was Penn State's most consistent interior presence last season and the offensive catalyst in a pair of late-season Big Ten victories over Nebraska (19 points) and Minnesota (24). Niederhauser scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Penn State's season-ending upset win at Wisconsin.
"He’s very coachable," Penn State coach Rhoades said of Niederhauser after the regular season ended. "... He’s a guy who took great advantage of that throughout the summer and preseason. He had ability; we all saw that from day one. But I just think he picked the right place [in Penn State] that could utilize his skillset, the style of play and being a versatile big guy. He made a great decision.
"But the other part of it is, even in the last two months, he has a hunger to get better. And when he’s had good days, he’s built on it. When he’s had a bad day or a bad game, he’s taken it to heart to get better. His approach from being here from June of last year is a reason why he’s turned into the player at this level that he has, and I think he’s hungry to do it even to a higher level, which is refreshing."
The deadline for players to withdraw their names from draft eligibility is June 15. The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26.