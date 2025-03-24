Penn State Basketball: Another Freshman Enters the Transfer Portal
Penn State basketball player Miles Goodman entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, becoming the third member of the Nittany Lions' ranked 2024 recruiting class to leave the program. On3's Pete Nakos first reported the news.
Goodman joined Jahvin Carter and Hudson Ward, fellow members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class, in entering the portal. Goodman was a 4-star prospect in Penn State's 2024 recruiting class and the second-highest ranked recruit in the program's history. Goodman was a top-100 player nationally according to multiple sites.
Goodman, a 6-11 forward from Seattle who played at Southern California Academy, played in 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season, missing the remainder of the year due to injury. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in limited minutes. He will have three seasons of eligibility.
Goodman, Carter and Ward comprised 75 percent of a 2024 Penn State basketball recruiting class that ranked 23rd nationally at the time. It was Rhoades' first full recruiting class after he built the 2023-24 team largely through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Dominick Stewart is the last player at Penn State from the class.
Penn State went 16-15 last season, 6-14 in the Big Ten, and did not participate in the postseason. Rhoades said he made that decision to get a head start on the 2025-26 Nittany Lions roster. Penn State loses five seniors from last year's team and now must replace three freshmen as well.
“I felt it was most important for us to start moving and building for the future and developing our program the way I see fit,” Rhoades said. “We wanted to move full-speed ahead of offseason plans and building our program and our roster and going from there.”
“At this time of the year, it's just not recruiting guys that are out there, high school kids and kids in the portal. It's having great conversations with your players, making sure as you move forward, everybody's on the same page,” Rhoades added. “It's a free-for-all. That's just how it is.”