Penn State Basketball Signs 4 Players as Part of Major Roster Overhaul

The Penn State men's basketball roster is undergoing another complete overhaul in Mike Rhoades' fourth season, one that will determine his future with the program. The Nittany Lions lost nine players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, most notably guards Kayden Mingo (to Baylor) and Freddie Dilione V (to Georgia).

So who is Rhoades bringing in to replace the departed Nittany Lions? Five players have committed to Penn State, with the program officially signing four so far. Here's a look at the new Nittany Lions and what they bring to the court.

Guard Jay Rodgers

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils guard Jay Rodgers shoots the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rodgers, a play-now point guard from Central Connecticut State, is the replacement for Mingo. He averaged 6.9 assists per game as a fourth-year player CCSU, which ranked eighth in Division I.

A 6-3 guard from Ohio, Rodgers averaged 11 points per game and was named second-team All-NEC after starting 28 games. That was a positive career sign, as Rodgers missed nearly all of the previous two seasons (including the entire 2024-25 season) due to injuries. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Rodgers has traveled a long road to Penn State. He played his first season at Cochise College in Arizona after initially committing to New Orleans. Rhoades, who has defined getting older as a Penn State roster prioirty, likes that Rodgers has played in a lot of situations.

“Jay is a veteran guard who has developed into one of the premier distributors in college basketball throughout his career," Rhoades said. "He is a playmaker who can create for both himself and his teammates at a high level and his college basketball experience will benefit us immediately."

Guard Roberts Blums

Davidson Wildcats guard Roberts Blums (45) drives to the basket as Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle (99) defends during the second half at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Blums, a 6-4 guard originally from Latvia, transferred to Penn State after playing two seasons at Davidson. He has two years of eligibilty remaining.

Blums led Davidson in scoring (12.4 ppg) as a sophomore last season and is a consistent shooter. He ranked seventh in the Atlantic 10 in 3-pointers (77) and 3-point percentage (40.7 percent) last season. He's another college basketball veteran, having played in 63 games over the past two seasons.

Before Davidson, Blums played professionally in Latvia and continues Rhoades' pursuit of international players who will transfer to Penn State at a discounted rate. Blums averaged 12 points per game in 32 games for VEF Riga in the Latvian Estonian Basketball League and was a member of the U16 and U18 Latvian National Teams. He was named MVP at the 2023 U18 European Championships.

“Roberts possesses a great ability to stretch the floor, make quick decisions and create his own shot," Rhoades said. "He will provide an experienced backcourt presence and we expect him to make an immediate impact as a reliable perimeter threat."

Wing Brant Byers

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks forward Brant Byers takes a shot as Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) defends during a first-round game of the NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Byers arrives at Penn State after three seasons at Miami (Ohio), which was among college basketball's most intriguing stories last season. The 6-8 wing is the perimeter shooter for whom Penn State was looking.

Byers was the RedHawks' second-leading scorer (14.2 ppg), shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range, and helped the team to an undefeated regular season.

After losing in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, Miami made the NCAA Tournament and defeated SMU in a play-in game. Byers had 19 points and four rebounds in the victory. He brings a career 3-point rate of 40.1 percent to Penn State.

Byers, a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, native, also was the MAC freshman of the year in 2024-25, when he averaged 8.4 points per game and shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

“Brant is a proven winner and lights-out perimeter shooter who is an excellent fit at Penn State," Rhoades said. "His versatility and well-rounded skillset will make an immediate impact in our program."

Guard Thomas Allard

A 6-7 guard from Georgia, Allard spent four years at Division II programs before signing with Penn State as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Allard spent last season at Alabama-Huntsville, which he helped lead to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16.

Allard started 32 games, averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He registered 24 double-digit scoring performances with a season-high of 31. Priorto Alabama-Huntsville, Allard spent three years at Lincoln Memorial University, which qualified for three NCAA Division II Tournament appearances during his time there. Allard redshirted during the 2022-23 season.

“Thomas has the ability to impact the game in multiple ways with his positional size, shooting ability and a high basketball IQ," Rhoades said. "His maturity, production and winning experience will benefit us immediately."

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