Stage Is Set for a Penn State-USC 'White Out' Game in 2026

When the Big Ten announced its 2026 conference football schedule, Oct. 10 immediately became the target date for the Penn State White Out. The USC Trojans visit Beaver Stadium for the first time since 1994, marking the marquee home game of the Nittany Lions' 2026 schedule. Though it's not official yet, a Penn State-USC White Out looks even more likely today.

NBC Sports on Thursday announced its 2026 broadcast schedule for Notre Dame's six home games, which include three prime-time dates. However, Oct. 10 is not one of them, setting the stage for a Penn State-USC White Out game at Beaver Stadium.

Notre Dame will play prime-time games at home against Michigan State on Sept. 19, Miami on Nov. 7 and SMU on Nov. 21. However, the Fighting Irish's Oct. 10 game against Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick.

Which leaves NBC's Oct. 10 Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast window open for Penn State to host USC in the White Out. What better way to welcome the Trojans back to Beaver Stadium for the first time in 32 years.

Penn State Nittany Lions cheer during the first half of the White Out game between Penn State and the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

As it did last year, Penn State's home football schedule has an obvious White Out date. Oregon's first visit to Beaver Stadium since 1964, following the teams' 2024 Big Ten Title game duel, was a natural fit for the White Out. The announced crowd of 111,015 broke Penn State's White Out attendance record and fell 16 people short of breaking the Beaver Stadium attendance record.

This season, Penn State's schedule is favorable for a potential playoff run but is short on big-brand games at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions host Marshall and Buffalo during the non-conference schedule and Wisconsin, Purdue, Rutgers and Minnesota in addition to USC during the Big Ten schedule.

The Penn State-USC date in early October is built for a night game at Beaver Stadium. The game also will serve as a major litmus test for head coach Matt Campbell and his new Nittany Lions roster.

If the game is the White Out, however, it won't be Penn State's first night game of the season. In fact, the Nittany Lions will play one the week before at Northwestern, as the Wildcats will host Penn State to unveil their newly renovated Ryan Field. The Big Ten moved that game to Friday, Oct. 2.

Penn State's 2026 schedule is a primary reason the Nittany Lions are being considered a playoff contender in Campbell's first season. Penn State does not play the Big Ten's three 2025 playoff teams (Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon), nor will it face nine-game winners Iowa and Illinois.

Beyond USC and Michigan, which each went 7-2 in the conference last season, Penn State faces a group of teams that won 19 Big Ten games last season. No wonder FOX Sports' Joel Klatt said Penn State hit the scheduling "jackpot."

Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"The best schedule in the Big Ten, yes, the lottery-winner, they hit the jackpot folks, and that is new head coach Matt Campbell and the Penn State Nittany Lions," Joel Klatt said recently on his podcast. "This thing is not difficult. It just isn't at all."

When to expect a White Out announcement? The Big Ten released a series of game-time schedules, including the Penn State-Oregon White Out. in late May of 2025. Expect a similar timeline this spring.

Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 MARSHALL Beaver Stadium Sept. 12 Temple Lincoln Financial Field Sept. 19 BUFFALO Beaver Stadium Sept. 26 WISCONSIN Beaver Stadium Oct. 2 at Northwestern Ryan Field Oct. 10 USC Beaver Stadium Oct. 17 at Michigan Michigan Stadium Oct. 24 BYE Oct. 31 PURDUE Beaver Stadium Nov. 7 at Washington Husky Stadium Nov. 14 MINNESOTA Beaver Stadium Nov. 21 RUTGERS Beaver Stadium Nov. 28 at Maryland SECU Stadium

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