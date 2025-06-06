Penn State Basketball Signs Turkish Guard With 'Vast' International Experience
Penn State men's basketball announced the signing of Melih Tunca, a 6-5 guard from Turkey who will join the Nittany Lions this season. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades called Tunca a "versatile guard" who brings "vast" international experience to the program.
“Melih is a versatile guard we are excited to have in our family," Rhoades said in a statement. "He has size and length that we love, with the ability to make plays and shots. Melih really fits our style of play on both ends. His vast international playing experience will have him ready to impact our program.”
Tunca, who is from Istanbul, played professionally last season for Turk Telekom in Turkey's top professional league, the Basketbol Super Ligi. He earned the league's award for Young Player of the Regular Season after averaring 6.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 17 games.
Tunca shot 50 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from 3-point range and 96.4 percent from the foul line. His season high was 19 points. Tunca professionally for Anadolu Efes during the 2023-24 season.
Tunca played for Turkey in the 2024 FIBA U20 European Championships, averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also averaged 15.7 points for Turkey in the 2023 U18 European Championships and helped the U19 national team to the bronze medal at the 2023 U19 World Cup.
"I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Penn State University for the upcoming season," Tunca said in a statement posted to Instagram. "This is a big step in my basketball journey, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I want to sincerely thank Coach Mike Rhoades and the entire Penn State coaching staff for believing in me and making me feel welcomed throughout this process. I’m looking forward to representing the Nittany Lions and giving everything I have both on and off the court. Let’s get to work!"
Penn State continues recruiting internationally
Tunca is the second international player Penn State has recruited to its 2025 roster. The team recently signed 7-foot forward Ivan Juric, who played for Croatia's U19 national team and in the professional Croatian Premier League. Rhoades recently explained the program's approach to recruiting international players.
“We’re recruiting all over the world," the Penn State coach said in March. "I think [in] the landscape of college athletics and college athletic recruiting, you have to be open to everything: high school kids, the portal and, of course, international. We’ve recruited international before. I have guys on our staff that have done it and have made those many trips all over the world to do that. That’s very important to us.”
Penn State, which finished 16-15 last season, is remaking its roster after losing five seniors who exhausted their eligibility and three freshmen to the transfer portal. In addition, the team's top returning player. Yanic Konan Niederhauser, has entered the 2025 NBA Draft.
Penn State also recently hired former Rice head coach Scott Pera as its first general manager. Pera replaced Rhoades as Rice's head coach in 2017, going 96-127 in seven seasons.