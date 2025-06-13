Penn State Basketball to Visit New Haven, Which Is Transitioning to Division I
Penn State men's basketball will make a pair of road trips to Connecticut in November, including one for a unique game. The Nittany Lions will visit the University of New Haven on Nov. 8, helping the Chargers begin their transition to Division I athletics.
New Haven announced in May that it will reclassify as a Division I athletics program and compete in the Northeast Conference. The Chargers previously played in the Division II Northeast-10 Conference, where it went 7-15 last season (10-19 overall). New Haven will join the NEC officially July 1. The first announced game of its 2025-26 schedule is against Penn State at home.
“Making the move to Division I is a bold step, and we’re honored that New Haven chose to take that step with us," Northeast Conference Commissioner Noreen Morris said in a statement. "From the start, it was clear that they share our values – putting academics, competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience at the forefront. I want to thank [New Haven] President Jens Frederiksen and Athletic Director Devin Crosby for their thoughtful leadership throughout this process. I’m also grateful to the NEC Council of Presidents for their support and shared vision as we continue to shape the future of the conference. We’re excited to partner with the Chargers as they make their mark in Division I and help elevate the NEC.”
New Haven will host Penn State at the beginning of its four-year reclassification process. The university will obtain full NCAA Division I status following the 2028-29 academic year, according to a New Haven release. The Chargers will be eligible to compete in NCAA championships in 2028.
Penn State has not announced the scheduling move, and it's unclear why the Nittany Lions are making the trip to New Haven to play a former Division II program. Penn State will be in Connecticut twice in November, returning Nov. 22 to play Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Penn State enters its third season under head coach Mike Rhoades following a 16-15 campaign in which it went 6-14 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions lost 11 of 12 conference games after beginning the season 12-2. The team closed the year with an upset win at Wisconsin and did not play in the postseason.
Penn State's roster has changed significantly since the season ended. Five players entered the transfer portal, and 7-foot forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser declared for the NBA Draft. Niederhauser chose to remain in the draft after a strong performance at the NBA Draft Combine.