Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Earns NBA Combine Invite
Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauaser tooks a big step toward the NBA Draft recently, rising among the top talents at the NBA G League Elite Camp. With a strong performance at the camp, the Nittany Lions' 7-foot forward earned an invitation to this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Niederhauser played in two games at the G League Elite Camp, averaging 15.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was the leading scorer in one game, scoring 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, and scored 14 points in his second game. Niederhauser had 14 points and 8 rebounds in his second game at the Elite Camp, a two-day showcase that gave draft-eligible players a chance to demonstate their talents for NBA personnel.
That's what Niederhauser did, earning an invitation to the Draft Combine, also being held in Chicago. The NBA initially invited 75 draft-eligible players to the combine. Niederhauser was among those who earned invitations via the G League Elite Camp.
Niederhauser in April declared for the NBA Draft after a junior season in which he averaged 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per the game for the Nittany Lions. In announcing his decision, Niederhauser said he would return to Penn State for his senior season if he withdrew from the draft.
Niederhauser has until June 15 to withdraw from draft eligibility. The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26. Niederhauser's decision is key to the structure of Penn State's 2025-26 roster.
Niederhauser gave Penn State its most consistent interior presence last season and was an offensive catalyst in the Nittany Lions' late-season wins over Nebraska (19 points) and Minnesota (24). Niederhauser scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Penn State's season-ending upset win over the Wisconsin Badgers..
Niederhauser transferred to Penn State last year after spending two seasons at Northern Illinois. He recorded 19 double-digit scoring games for the Nittany Lions and four double-doubles. Penn State coach Mike Rhoades called Niederhauser "hungry" to reach a higher level next season.
"He’s very coachable," Rhoades said of Niederhauser after the regular season. "... He’s a guy who took great advantage of that throughout the summer and preseason. He had ability; we all saw that from day one. But I just think he picked the right place [in Penn State] that could utilize his skillset, the style of play and being a versatile big guy. He made a great decision."