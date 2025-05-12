Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Earns NBA Combine Invite

Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhäuser is the early star of the G League Elite Camp.



6’11 ¼" barefoot, 243 lbs w/ a 7’3 ¼" wingspan, 9’3” standing reach, and GLE-best 33 ½" standing vert.



17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK in scrimmage action w/ a bevy of dunks and impressive two-way… pic.twitter.com/v4FD9hFYAZ