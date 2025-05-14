Penn State to Play in 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase
Penn State has announced the first game of its 2025-26 men's basketball season. The Nittany Lions will play Providence on Nov. 22 as part of a doubleheader at the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. The event is sponsored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Penn State is among four teams that will appear in the event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Penn State will play Providence, and Boston College will take on Harvard. Tickets go on sale Sept. 5.
"We’re excited for the opportunity to bring our team to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut to face a strong Providence team,” Penn State basketball coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. "This will be our second straight year competing in a Hall of Fame event, and we know it will be a first-class experience for our group. The game will challenge our team early in the season and allow our fans and alumni in the Northeast region the chance to see us play in a fun college basketball environment.”
Penn State is 2-1 in previous games against Providence, incuding a 69-59 win over the Friars in the 2001 NCAA Tournament. Penn State also defeated Providence in the 2012 Puerto Rico Tip-Off.
Penn State enters its third year under Rhoades following a disappointing 14-15 season in which it went 6-14 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions began the season 12-2 but lost 11 of their first 12 conference games. Penn State capped the season with an upset win at Wisconsin and did not play in the postseason.
Since the season ended, Penn State's roster has changed significantly. Three players entered the transfer portal, and 7-foot forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser declared for the NBA Draft. Niederhauser, who is participating in this week's NBA Draft Combine, has said he will return to Penn State if he exits draft consideration.
Penn State's 2025-26 Big Ten basketball schedule includes visits to Oregon and Washington and visits from USC and UCLA.