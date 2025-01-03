Penn State Basketball Wins 'Gutcheck' Big Ten Game Vs. Northwestern
The Penn State men's basketball team probably wouldn't have won that game last year, coach Mike Rhoades said, suggesting that his team has turned a corner. The Nittany Lions also could turn Big Ten wins like these into an NCAA Tournament run.
Penn State withstood a gritty, physical but ultimately unlucky Northwestern team Thursday night, outlasting the Wildcats 84-80 at the Bryce Jordan Center. In a game that featured 14 lead changes, 11 tie scores and a wide disparity in fouls, Penn State emerged with the kind of victory that helps define seasons. The Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) also improved to 9-0 at the Bryce Jordan Center, where Rhoades hopes the students will generate some sweat when they return to campus.
"It wasn't pretty. It was a gutcheck, but I’m really proud of our guys," Rhoades told reporters in State College after the game. "... It was one of those games you play in league play that you've got to find a way to win, and we did that. This time last year, weren’t ready to do that. These guys were ready to do that today."
It took every second, though, and a bit of controversy. Trailing 82-80 with 7 seconds remaining, Northwestern's Ty Berry missed a 3-pointer, which Jalen Leach followed with a rebound and attempted putback. Penn State's D'Marco Dunn blocked the shot but initially was whistled for goaltending. On the court, however, the play continued, and the Wildcats' Brooks Barnhizer hit a putback ostensibly to tie the game. Upon review, however, Dunn got the block, and the tying putback didn't count.
"If the official thought it could have been goaltending, then he’s got to call it and they can get it right [with replay]," Northwestern coach Chris Collins. "So it just sucked for us, because I know that was the rule. They did it right. It just sucked because we then tipped the ball in, but once he blows the whistle, it’s dead."
Penn State took advantage of the call, as point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. made a steal after the ensuing inbound and hit two free throws to seal the victory. In fact, Baldwin produced the majority of his scoring from the foul line.
Baldwin finished with 17 points but went 1-for-7 from the field. However, he made 15 of 17 foul shots, as Northwestern was whistled for 30 fouls to Penn State's 17. Rhoades told his team Wednesday that he believed it could get to the line because of its speed and Northwestern's tendencies.
"We had so much foul trouble, we were on the road, I went for the win," Collins said of the finish. "It was a close call on the goaltending. We put the ball back in, but it was a good block by the big fella [Dunn]. Give them credit for forcing that turnover on the last play."
Penn State and Nortwestern traded runs and leads all night. The Nittany Lions scored the game's first eight points, and Northwestern answered back with a 15-4 rally. Penn State turned a 12-1 run into a six-point lead, which the Wildcats answered again. Northwestern led 75-73 with 5 minutes remaining, but a dunk by Yanic Konan Niederhauser tied the game and enlivened the Nittany Lions. Niederhauser put together a strong night, with nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Zach Hicks led Penn State with 20 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Baldwin had seven assists but also six turnovers, which frustrated both him and Rhoades.
"I’m always concerned about turnovers," Rhoades said. "Too many 50-50 balls by Ace. He knows that."
Noteworthy
Penn State's 12-2 start is its best since the 2019-20 season. The team has won 12 consecutive games at Bryce Jordan Center dating to last season.
Baldwin scored his ,500th career point and recorded his 300th career steal in the game. He became the ninth Division I player in the past 77 years to compile 1,500+ points, 700+ assists and 300+ steals. He also is the NCAA's active leader in career steals.
Freshman forward Miles Goodman, who missed the season's first 13 games, made his college debut. He grabbed one rebound in 3 minutes of action.
Up next
Penn State returns to Philadelphia on Sunday for its annual home game at the Palestra. The Nittany Lions will meet Indiana in a noon ET tipoff on Big Ten Network.
