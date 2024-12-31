Penn State Is Demolishing the Beaver Stadium Press Box. And You're Invited
Penn State will begin 2025 by demolishing the Beaver Stadium press box — and hosting a party for it.
Penn State Athletics announced Tuesday, just hours before the Nittany Lions faced Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, that it plans to bring down the press box Jan. 4. The press box has been part of Beaver Stadium since 1960, when it was disassembled from Beaver Field and relocated across campus. Penn State will replace the press box with a new broadcast and suites complex as part of a sweeping, $700 million renovation that will overhaul Beaver Stadium's West side for the 2027 season.
"We're saying goodbye to the press box that was original to New Beaver Field and was disassembled and moved to Beaver Stadium following the 1959 season. Join us for a morning packed with excitement, memories, and fun," Penn State Athletics said in the email to season-ticket holders.
The demolition is scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 4, with pregame ceremonies set for 7:30. Penn State is making it an event, with food and drinks available for purchase, photo opportunities and a chance to write messages on some bleacher seating from the West side. Penn State also has salvaged some items from the press box that will be on sale later.
The press box, which Penn State expanded in 1980, has hosted countless legendary broadcasters. Keith Jackson, Beano Cook, Lee Corso, Jim Lampley, Vern Lundquist, Harry Kalas, Gus Johnson, Paul Maguire and Al Michaels have called games from the press box's second level. Todd Blackledge, Matt Millen, Dan Fouts, Dick Vermeil, Frank Broyles, Bob Griese and Pat Haden have been among the analysts. Joe Paterno spent a day every year in the Beaver Stadium press box doing the radio broadcast of Penn State's Blue-White spring game, often alongside brother George Paterno. He also coached from the press box on occasion in the mid-2000s. Steve Jones and Jack Ham, the radio team on the Penn State Sports Network, have made the press box their home since 2000.
The press box project begins what Penn State is calling a "large-scale demolition" of Beaver Stadium's upper West side. Crews will be on-site 24/7 for the next six weeks to prepare the site for construction that will take place ahead of the 2025 season. Penn State plans for some temporary seating for the 2025 season but has not announced details.
Penn State moved quickly after its first-round playoff win over SMU to begin essential preparations for the press box demolishing and the start of reconstruction of Beaver Stadium's West side. Just days after the Dec. 21 game, the parking lots around Beaver Stadium's West side were fenced and construction equipment moved into place. Penn State spent about $4 million of its initial renovation budget on repair and maintenance to ensure that Beaver Stadium could host a December playoff game. With that success behind it, Penn State now gets to work on the core of the renovation.
According to a timeline Penn State released last summer, Phase 1 of the renovation begins with the first elements of the West side demolition. Penn State plans to bring down the press box and the upper deck seating and replace both sectors. Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft has said that some fans will have temporary seating conditions during the 2025 season.
During Phase 2 of the renovation, which begins in 2026, Penn State is scheduled to demolish and replace the stadium's lower bowl. Fans will be impacted during the 2026 season as well. If the project goes according to schedule, Penn State will reintroduce a revitalized Beaver Stadium for the 2027 season.
"There have been no major improvements to Beaver Stadium since 2001, whereas many of our peers in the Big Ten Conference and around the country have made significant financial investments to enhance their home stadiums," Kraft said when the project was approved in May. "We are behind, both in fixing the necessary structural needs within the stadium and what we provide our fans. It is time for Penn State to catch up with its peers."
Penn State Athletics has yet to release the latest renderings of Beaver Stadium's planned new look but did offer images last spring in a presentation to the Board of Trustees.
For more on the press box demolition, and how to attend, visit the Penn State sports site.
More Penn State Football
Penn State positions Beaver Stadium as a year-round entertainment venue
As the oldest coach left in the College Football Playoff, James Franklin has a new postseason purpose