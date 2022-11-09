Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry Signs Second Top-30 Recruiting Class

Penn State has signed back-to-back top-30 recruiting classes for the first time in its men's basketball history, underscoring the energy coach Micah Shrewsberry has infused into the program.

Three players signed Wednesday with Penn State's 2023 basketball recruiting class, which ranks 24th nationally according to 247Sports and No. 26 according to ESPN. The class follows a 2022 group that was the highest-ranked in school history.

Penn State's three-player class features Carey Booth, the program's No. 2-ranked overall recruit; Logan Imes, the sixth-ranked player in Indiana according to 247Sports; and Braeden Shrewsberry, the head coach's son who is a 4-star prospect and a top-five player in Pennsylvania.

"We are very excited to welcome three quality young men to our Penn State basketball family," Shrewsberry said in a statement. "First and foremost, these three young men come from great families, have tremendous character, and fit in with what we are building culturally. There will always be a focus on skill and versatility as we continue to build this program and all three of these prospects bring that.

"They can all dribble, pass and shoot at a high level and have good positional size, which allows us to a lot of different things on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of our program, and we have high hopes for what this class will bring both on and off the court during their time in Happy Valley."

Here's a capsule look at Penn State's 2023 basketball recruiting class.

Carey Booth

6-10 Forward

Hometown: Englewood, Colorado

Englewood, Colorado Notable: As an ESPN Top 100 player (No. 75), Booth is Shrewsberry's highest-ranked recruit and Penn State's No. 2 overall (behind Tony Carr). He plays for the highly regarded Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and helped his AAU team to the semifinals of Under Armour Association circuit. His father Calvin Booth is a Penn State legend and general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

As an ESPN Top 100 player (No. 75), Booth is Shrewsberry's highest-ranked recruit and Penn State's No. 2 overall (behind Tony Carr). He plays for the highly regarded Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and helped his AAU team to the semifinals of Under Armour Association circuit. His father Calvin Booth is a Penn State legend and general manager of the Denver Nuggets. Shrewsberry on Booth: "I was thrilled to land the commitment of Carey Booth after his outstanding summer. He is someone who we targeted very early on in the recruiting process, and his decision to come to Penn State immediately elevated our program. Carey is just over 6-foot-10 now and is still growing. With his ability and his bloodlines, there is no doubt in my mind that Carey can be a game-changer for us and a cornerstone of what we are building."

Logan Imes

6-4 Guard

Hometown: Zionsville, Indiana

Zionsville, Indiana Notable: An ESPN 4-star prospect, Imes averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds as a junior at Zionsville High. He was an all-state player last season and played AAU basketball for the Indiana Elite.

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Imes averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds as a junior at Zionsville High. He was an all-state player last season and played AAU basketball for the Indiana Elite. Shrewsberry on Imes: "Logan is someone that I am very familiar with. He played AAU with my son Braeden, which allowed me to see him a lot as a player while also getting to know him as a person. Logan has tremendous character and comes from a great family. He is a very hard worker, as evidenced by the rapid improvement he has made shooting the basketball over the past 12 months. I am very excited to add Logan to our program and have high hopes for the player he will be going forward."

Braeden Shrewsberry

6-3 Guard

Hometown: State College

State College Notable: An ESPN 4-star prospect, Shrewsberry is ranked as a top-35 shooting guard nationally and as the No. 4 overall player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports. He was first-team all-conference last season, leading State College High to the District 6 title.

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Shrewsberry is ranked as a top-35 shooting guard nationally and as the No. 4 overall player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports. He was first-team all-conference last season, leading State College High to the District 6 title. Shrewsberry on Shrewsberry: “Today was a special moment for our family because we got to celebrate Braeden accomplishing one of his goals. I’ve watched him work extremely hard to become a good player. He earned the opportunity to play basketball at Penn State and in the Big Ten. He is a great shooter who is adding more elements to his game that will be helpful with how we want to play on the offensive end of the floor. I’ve never had a chance to coach him before at any level, so this will be a unique experience for us."

Penn State (1-0) hosts Loyola (Md.) at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

James Franklin on quarterback Christian Veilleux: "I hope he stays at Penn State"

Penn State inches upward in the CFP rankings

Penn State's offensive line confronts late-season injuries

First Look: Penn State vs. Maryland

Kaytron Allen is a 'seasoned vet' as a freshman in Penn State's backfield

Penn State's road to the Rose Bowl

Though Drew Allar has the 'it' factor, Penn State's quarterback rotation remains unchanged

It's showtime for Penn State's running backs

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.