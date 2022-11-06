Penn State's Kaytron Allen Is a 'Seasoned Vet' as a Freshman

Penn State roasted Indiana 45-14 on Saturday, its second rebound victory of the season following a dispiriting loss. The Lions (7-2) are well positioned to finish a 10-win regular season, which could get them to the Rose Bowl with some luck.

Before turning toward Maryland, let's take one last look at the Lions' win over Indiana.

Kaytron Allen Is a 'Seasoned Vet'

Since August, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has reminded anyone who would listen about Kaytron Allen. Sure, Nicholas Singleton was the nation's top-ranked running back of the 2022 recruiting class, but Allen was the IMG-trained power runner who invited every challenge.

So far, Allen has proven his position coach right.

"He's played more like a seasoned vet than a freshman," Seider said before the Penn State-Indiana game. "It's kind of what I've been saying since he got here. He was prepared. That's where IMG helped a lot. I'm not surprised with the kid's success. I've been trying to hint to you guys since the summer that he's a special player."



Allen totaled 158 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against Indiana on an afternoon when he was the best player on the field. Allen and Singleton both tied the Penn State freshman record for rushing touchdowns (eight), and Allen showcased his pass-game threat as well. He turned a simple checkdown into a 45-yard gain, which is partly attributable to his body change.

Allen, nicknamed "Fatman," arrived at Penn State weighing 225 pounds. He's now listed at 201, having gained quickness without losing power.

"The one area you can see in his game is, he can explode," Seider said. "He's even quicker. And even though he lost some of that weight, he hasn't lost that power. His contact balance is still awesome. The edge is there, the power is there. He just reshaped his body."

But not his attitude. Allen arrived at Penn State expecting to make an early impact on the offense. "Kaytron may say, 'I'm not surprised. I'm ready for this moment,'" Seider said.

"... With Fatman, nothing fazes this kid," Seider added. "The game is easy to him. The moment's never too big. 'Hey, snap the ball, let's go play ball.'"

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 45-14 win over Indiana. Rich Janzaruk/USA Today Sports

On Olu Fashanu's Absence

It wasn't a good sign when Olu Fashanu, Penn State's standout left tackle, limped off the field late against Ohio State. That sign loomed larger Saturday, when Fashanu missed his first game of the season.

The Lions now are in a delicate spot at the position, both for this season and the future. They had hoped to redshirt true freshman Drew Shelton, a four-star prospect from Downingtown, Pa. If Fashanu is out for an extended period, that won't happen.

Further, Fashanu's injury raises a question about his future. The first-year starter is drawing attention as a possible first-round NFL draft pick in 2023. Though he turns 20 in December, Fashanu will be draft-eligible as a third-year player. If he intends to turn pro, there's no need to rush back from an injury this season.

Penn State coach Franklin met with Fashanu and his parents recently about the draft process. He said they're handling things well but that "it's a lot."

"Right now their phone is ringing off the hook constantly [from agents]," Franklin said. "... But I think they seem to be asking all the right questions."

It's too early to speculate on Fashanu's future. However, if he returns in 2023, the Lions should like their line prospects, particularly after the way Shelton played Saturday. Fellow linemen Juice Scruggs and Hunter Nourzad are eligible for COVID seasons, which would return significant experience. Overall, Penn State's line is trending upward — and Fashanu's return would upgrade that trend line.

Watch It Again

This catch from Brenton Strange? Insane. What an absolute game-changer he has been at tight end. Strange is Penn State's most improved player since last season.

Noteworthy

Penn State's linebacker situation is worth watching. The Lions lost starters Tyler Elsdon and Curtis Jacobs to injuries at Indiana. Kobe King was active (2.5 tackles) getting full-time reps at middle linebacker in Elsdon's place.

Parker Washington's catch streak reached 31 games, or every game he has played for Penn State. He ranks ninth on Penn State's all-time list with 145 receptions.

Penn State didn't actually set a school record for tackles for loss. It tied the mark of 16 set by the 2018 defense against Kent State.

Penn State's defense is tied with Maryland for in the Big Ten in red-zone stops (nine). The Lions made one red-zone stop at Indiana when Dani Dennis-Sutton intercepted a pass.

The Lions return home Nov. 12 to host Maryland. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

