For Penn State Basketball, Time to 'Score the Ball'

In his first season as Penn State men's basketball coach, Micah Shrewsberry pitched his team on playing a defensive style based on personnel. The Lions accepted, and occasionally thrived in, the system, finishing among the top 50 nationally in defensive efficiency.

Now, Shrewsberry said, he wants to increase Penn State's offensive efficiency and tempo of play. In fact, that's where the Lions have focused their attention almost exclusively this summer.

"We’re a terrible defensive team; we haven’t done any defense this summer," Shrewsberry told reporters in State College during an offseason media session. "We want to be able to score the ball next year. We’re trying to take our time to do that."

Penn State's roster will grow and change in Year 2 under Shrewsberry, as the program welcomed five freshmen and three transfer players, many of whom carry a torch for offense. Shrewsberry wants this group to enhance the offensive product Penn State puts on the floor next season.

Penn State (14-17) was the Big Ten's most dichotomous team last year, allowing the fewest points per game (65) while also scoring the fewest (64.6). Further detail from the Ken Pomeroy rankings reveal an even larger divide.

Penn State ranked 50th in adjusted defensive efficiency but 131st in adjusted offensive efficiency. Few teams in the KenPom top 100 finished the season with a larger gap between efficiency rankings.

Among them was Ohio State, the No. 31 overall team that ranked 13th in offensive efficiency but 111th in defensive efficiency. And Penn State was the highest-ranked Big Ten team in defensive efficiency that did not make the NCAA tournament.

"If you start looking at teams who are national-championship contenders, in the top 25 on each side [of the Ken Pomeroy rankings], they have a balance of both," Shrewsberry said. "I didn't think we had a balance of both."

Further, the Lions played at a deliberate pace last season, seeking to limit opponent possessions while also limiting their own. Penn State ranked 354th (among 358 Division I teams) in adjusted possessions per game, according to the Pomeroy Rankings, a statistic that defines a tempo.

Shrewsberry said he expects better depth, experienced offensive players and a gust of freshman talent to generate more possessions.

Penn State's transfer class brings an immediate offensive upgrade. Camren Wynter scored more than 1,600 career points at Drexel, and Andrew Funk scored more than 1,200 at Bucknell.

Combined with returning starters Jalen Pickett (1,500+ career points) and Myles Dread (892), the Lions could be rotating four 1,000-point scorers when the Big Ten season gets rolling.

"Having four different guys on your team who are 1,000-point scorers," Shrewsberry said, "you have some dudes who can put the ball in the bucket."

Penn State's freshman class, the program's highest-ranked recruiting class in history, also has begun contributing to the offensive build. Shrewsberry said that Kebba Njie, Penn State's first ESPN Top 100 recruit since Tony Carr, arrived on campus bigger than he was last year, The program lists Njie at 6-10, 235 pounds.

Shrewsberry has been throwing plenty at the freshmen, who often play like freshmen but have added a considerable spark. Better still, Shrewsberry said, they have formed a tight bond quickly.

"They're experiencing everything about Penn State and Penn State basketball together," Shrewsberry said. "Each had great moments in practice. There are times when they're not thinking and playing off instincts, and the basketball side comes out.

"They push these older guys, there's no doubt about that. [At a recent practice], it was even until the older guys hit some shots late and pulled away [in a scrimmage vs. the freshmen]. These dudes can play and they do not back down from anybody."

Penn State's first scheduled game is Nov. 14 against Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Lions will visit Clemson on Nov. 29 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

