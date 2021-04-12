Micah Shrewsberry's Staff Carries a Strong Penn State Presence

Shrewsberry says hiring Penn State great Talor Battle was "a no-brainer for me," as the head coach continues filling his staff.

Micah Shrewsberry is building a staff deeply connected to Penn State, one that will include former Nittany Lion great Talor Battle.

Battle, who joined Penn State's staff as an assistant coach last September, will remain with the Lions as assistant to the head coach. Battle, hired by former coach Pat Chambers, worked with Penn State's guards last season.

Shrewsberry also retained Nick Colella as his chief of staff and previously hired Adam Fisher as his associate head coach. Both are Penn State graduates, and Colella is a two-time Penn State letter-winner.

"Getting Talor to stay on staff was a no-brainer for me," Shrewsberry said in a statement. "He is one of the greatest players to ever play here and he has a deep love for Penn State. Our players will benefit from his vast experiences of being a player here and from his years playing professional basketball."

Colella has been on Penn State's staff for eight seasons, spending last year as the director of basketball operations. He also served five seasons as Penn State's director of on-campus recruiting.

"I wanted to surround myself with guys who love Penn State," Shrewsberry said, "and there aren't very many people who love this place more than Nick."

In addition, Shrewsberry announced Mike Farrelly as an assistant coach. Farrelly served as Hofstra's acting head coach last season. He spent eight seasons at Hofstra and was promoted to associate head coach in 2019. That season, Hofstra won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and reached its first NCAA Tournament since 2001.

Farrelly played at St. Joseph's for Phil Martelli and has recruiting ties across college basketball. He served as director of Hoop Group Elite, one of the nation's largest camps, from 2007-10.

"Mike is going to be very impactful in our program," Shrewsberry said. "The energy he brings on a daily basis is second to none. The relationships he builds in recruiting and with his players are a big reason why he has had success at every stop in his career. He did a fantastic job in his role as the acting head coach at Hofstra last season, and I think he is a rising star in this business."