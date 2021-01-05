WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Penn State-Ohio State Basketball Game Postponed

Ohio State says the game is postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results at Penn State.
Author:
Publish date:

The Penn State-Ohio State men's basketball game scheduled for Jan. 6 has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results at Penn State, the programs announced Tuesday.

The game is Penn State's second straight to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The teams will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game, Penn State said.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."

Penn State (3-4) had lost its first three Big Ten games before Sunday's meeting with Wisconsin was postponed.

Penn State Athletics releases weekly COVID-19 testing reports of athletes every Wednesday. Last week's showed one positive test result among 319 tests administered.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Penn State basketball logo
Basketball

Penn State-Ohio State Basketball Game Postponed

Chris Godwin
Football

Where to Find Penn State Alumni in the NFL Playoffs

USATSI_14446660
Football

Bally's to Build $120 Million Casino Near Penn State

Jayson Oweh
Football

Two Nittany Lions Projected as First-Rounders in Latest NFL Mock Draft

John Lovett Baylor
Football

Scouting Penn State's Tour of the NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State Bryce Jordan Center
Basketball

Penn State-Wisconsin Basketball Game Postponed

Penn State men's basketball
Basketball

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Preview: Nittany Lions Approach a Big Ten Crossroads

James Franklin victory bell
Football

Scouting Report: Could 2022 Penn State Commit Mekhi Flowers Play Offense and Defense?

Penn State Illinois tunnel PSU Athletics
Football

College Football Playoff: When Will Penn State be Ready?