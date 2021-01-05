Penn State-Ohio State Basketball Game Postponed

Ohio State says the game is postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results at Penn State.

The Penn State-Ohio State men's basketball game scheduled for Jan. 6 has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results at Penn State, the programs announced Tuesday.

The game is Penn State's second straight to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The teams will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game, Penn State said.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."

Penn State (3-4) had lost its first three Big Ten games before Sunday's meeting with Wisconsin was postponed.

Penn State Athletics releases weekly COVID-19 testing reports of athletes every Wednesday. Last week's showed one positive test result among 319 tests administered.

