Penn State will visit Clemson in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge, marking the first game between the teams since 2005. The game is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Penn State is 1-3 against Clemson, having beaten the Tigers in 1999. Here's a look at the history between the teams:

1999: Penn State 85, Clemson 75 (Home)

2001: Clemson 79, Penn State 66 (Home)

2002: Clemson 79, Penn State 70 (Road)

2005: Clemson 96, Penn State 88 (Home)

Penn State is 11-10 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, having won three of its last four games in the series. The Lions lost to Miami last season.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry begins his second season with the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. The Lions also landed three potential impact players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, notably former Drexel guard Camren Wynter.

In addition, Penn State signed seventh-year forward Michael Henn, who is playing for his fifth college program.

The Big Ten has won eight of the past 13 ACC/Big Ten Challenges, including three straight. Here are the matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

November 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

November 29

Penn State at Clemson

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

November 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

