John Harrar's Return Provides Huge Boost for Penn State

The senior says he will return to the Nittany Lions, bringing back his rebounding tenacity and love of the program.

Penn State forward John Harrar has exited the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to the Nittany Lions next season. That's a huge win for coach Micah Shrewsberry and for Penn State's roster, which needs the culture boost Harrar provides.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported the news.

Harrar was among the core players for Penn State last season. In February, after the Lions lost to Ohio State and their NCAA tournament hopes seemed gone, Harrar was asked what he would play for from there. His answer struck a nerve with Penn State fans.

"I love this place," Harrar said. "I love the Bryce Jordan Center, I love this university. That's what I play for. I play for the people in the locker room. I love this place. I love everything that comes with it. I love my four years here."

Harrar had an exceptional season, averaging 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in boards. He also assumed the big-man role in Penn State's lineup, showing more and more assertiveness as the season continued. Harrar had 94 offensive rebounds, the third-most in the conference.

Harrar becomes the third key player who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to decide to stay, joining Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy. They will help form a core around which Shrewsberry can build with the team's young players and transfers.

Shrewsberry has said that he is recruiting the portal actively but also wanted those Penn State players considering a transfer to reconsider.

"We also went guys who are two feet in for Penn State, that bleed Penn State, that believe in our vision," Shrewsberry said when he was introduced as the head coach. "And when we have that group, we're going to have a special group and we're going to do some fun things together."

