Receiver Tyler Johnson Commits to Penn State

The prospect from Virginia joins a talented group of receivers in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Penn State's talented group of receivers in the 2022 recruiting class expanded Monday, as Tyler Johnson committed to the Lions. Johnson made his announcement on social media.

Johnson, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, quickly confirmed his decision after making an official visit to Penn State this past weekend. The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver from Magna Vista High School in Virginia is the fourth receiver to commit to Penn State's 2022 class, joining Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers, and Anthony Ivey.

Johnson was a first-team all-region player during his team's spring season, catching 21 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson also rushed for three scores and returned a kick for a touchdown. He had offers from Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland, among others.

Johnson, who plays receiver and cornerback, has run a 4.47 40-yard dash, according to his Hudl page. He is the 12th player to commit to Penn State's 2022 class, and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield liked the decision.

Elsewhere, Penn State's third weekend of official visits brought more positive reviews and interesting photos. Perhaps the best came from receiver Cristian Driver, who posed with his father Donald, the former Green Bay Packers receiver.

Imhotep Charter's Keon Wylie put together this photoshoot:

And 2022 commit Drew Shelton conducted one as well.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Andre Roye, one of the top players in Maryland, included Penn State in his top 6.

Ryan Brubaker, one of the top offensive linemen in Pennsylvania, recaps his recruiting process with SI All-American's Matt Ray. Brubaker has visited Stanford, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee and has scheduled a visit to Vanderbilt. He said he plans to announce a decision in early July.

June 25-27 marks the last weekend prospects can make campus visits before the NCAA dead period resumes until the end of July. Expect a few more commitments in July.

Read more

Could Penn State's Beaver Stadium host the Buffalo Bills?

Penn State QBs make a statement together

Top prospect recaps his visit to Penn State