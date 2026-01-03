5 Things to Know About Ikaika Malloe, Penn State's New Defensive Line Coach

D'Anton Lynn, Penn State's new defensive coordinator, is bringing a familar coach with him to State College. Ikaika Malloe, who replaced Lynn as UCLA's defensive coordinator in 2024, is joining Penn State's staff as defensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Malloe is a Hawaii native and West Coaster making his second trip East to coach at Penn State. He will take over for Penn State alumnus Deion Barnes, who turned down an offer to remain with the Nittany Lions and is headed to South Carolina.

Here's a quick meet-and-greet with Malloe, Penn State's new defensive line coach.

Ikaika Malloe at a glance

Ikaika Malloe (prounounced ee-KY-kuh mull-OY) grew up in Hawaii and went from walk-on to star at Washington, where he played safety and linebacker and led the 1995 Pac-12 co-champion with five interceptions.

Malloe, 51, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1997. He has more than 20 years experience coaching defense and special teams and has been a defensive line coach at Western Illinois, Hawaii, Portland State, Utah State, Washington and UCLA.

Malloe also has been defensive coordinator at UCLA and the co-coordinator at Washington. Among the top players he coached at Washington was defensive lineman Vita Vea, the 2017 Pac-12 defensive player of the year who was the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Malloe and Lynn have worked together

UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Malloe joined UCLA's staff in 2021 as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator but took over the defensive line when Lynn became coordinator in 2023. At UCLA, Malloe worked with Lynn to guide a defense that allowed the second-fewest rushing yards nationally (80.8 per game) and just 18.4 points per game.

Malloe coached defensive end Laiatu Latu to one of the best seasons in the country in 2023. Latu led the nation with 21.5 tackles for loss, tied for fourth with 13 sacks and won the Lombardi and Hendricks awards. He also was a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Malloe became UCLA's defensive coordinator in 2024

After Lynn left UCLA for city rival USC, former Bruins head coach Chip Kelly promoted Malloe to defensive coordinator in January 2024.

"Ikaika has a track record of developing NFL talent on the field and outstanding young men off it," Kelly said in a statement. "I am excited to watch this next step for him and our team."

In his first season as UCLA's defensive coordinator, Malloe led a unit that, despite losing six starters, still ranked sixth nationally against the run and top-40 in total defense. He also coaxed former walk-on linebacker Carson Schwesinger to lead the Power 4 in tackles and become a first-team All-American.

This season went in a different direction. UCLA allowed 36 points per game through its first three weeks, including 35 to New Mexico, that prompted head coach DeShaun Foster to be fired. Interim head coach Tim Skipper also parted ways with Malloe after three games.

Malloe has ventured East before

Washington Huskies defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe celebrates with lineman Josiah Bronson (90) celebrates against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. | Jennifer Buchanan-Imagn Images

Though he has coached primarily on the West Coast, Malloe spent three seasons as Yale's defensive coordinator from 2009-11. Malloe moved a long way from Hawaii, where he spent the 2008 season, to New Haven to work with head coach Tom Williams, a former Washington assistant.

Look forward to 'Aloha Friday'

Malloe is a fun social media follow who wishes his followers a weekly "Happy Aloha Friday." Something to look forward to in a Penn State winter.

