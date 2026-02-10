How Terry Smith's Role Has Changed, and Even Grown, at Penn State

Terry Smith capped his two emotional months as Penn State's interim head coach with a Pinstripe Bowl victory that he called the "greatest moment of my life." Having descended from that altitude, Smith is enjoying life as a civilian football coach again.

"My role is not as demanding, and I actually like it," Smith said recently at Beaver Stadium. "I can be normal at night."

Though he could have left Penn State for other opportunities, including as a head coach, Smith stayed at his alma mater to work with new head coach Matt Campbell. Smith has his former job titles again as associate head coach and cornerbacks coach, concurrent roles he held for nearly five seasons under James Franklin.

However, the associate head-coaching position is different under Campbell and his new staff, Smith said. Upon being hired at Penn State, Campbell called retaining Smith a "critically important" first step in building his staff. Smith said he has felt that during the first two months of Campbell's tenure.

"My associate role is different and bigger than [it was] under James," Smith said. "Coach Campbell has conversations with me about how he wants to do different things, and I’ll share my insight to certain things and ultimately he has to make the final decision. James would ask me certain things, but it's different under Matt. Everyone in the building knows that I'm the associate head coach. Under James, that wasn't clear."

Late last fall, Smith quickly became the most popular person at Penn State, endearing himself to players and fans with his up-front coaching style and outward love of the university. He also helped prevent the Nittany Lions from withering to a losing season, leading them to four straight wins, including the victory over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Though Smith received considerable support to become Penn State's permanent head coach — and campaigned for the job himself — Penn State moved to hire Campbell, who had 15 years of head coaching experience at Toledo and Iowa State.

But Penn State's administration made sure that Smith felt appreciated, giving him a lucrative contract to stay and sharing its appreciation publicly.

"Thank you for stepping up and showing us what true dedication to Penn State and our student-athletes looks like," Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said of Smith at Campbell's introductory press conference. "I'm truly proud to have you as a Penn Stater."

Smith, meanwhile, gave himself a few days to depressurize after the Pinstripe Bowl before returning to the recruiting process for Penn State. But he did so in January with a new level of recognition.

"I think the big advantage now on the road is, more players and staff know who I am," Smith said. "If I'm in the South, which is SEC territory, I walk in the door, they recognize me now. Even other coaches from other universities, the conversations are just a little bit different. Obviously, being a head coach, there's so much attention on that position, but it's been great. It allows me to give a different experience level and communicate a different way to the prospects now, because I truly know what that seat feels like."

Working with Matt Campbell

Smith and Campbell have known each other for more than a decade. As head coach at Toledo, Campbell recruited western Pennsylvania, which included Smith's Gateway High School program. And Smith brought several Gateway teams to Campbell's offseason camps at Toledo.

During those visits, Smith found a head coach whose ethos he identified with and understood. Smith said even then, Campbell aligned with the values of Penn State.

"He's built with the Penn State structure," Smith said of Campbell. "He's disciplined, he's got great work ethic, he believes in education, he believes in recruiting the right people. Don't just recruit talent, recruit the right fit, and that's what Penn State's built on. So he is a tremendous fit."

Smith was particularly impressed by a task Campbell undertook upon arriving at Penn State. While building his staff and roster, Campbell also scheduled Zoom calls with Penn State's football lettermen. He began with the lettermen of the 50s and 60s, working his way up to meetings with some of the most recent football alumni.

"He's opened himself up," Smith said. "He's opened up the Lasch Building to all lettermen and their families. He's consciously trying to pull them back in, and he's doing a fantastic job. The feedback has been tremendous. It's not just talk."

Meanwhile, Smith has returned to his cornerbacks room, the position he has coached since joining Franklin's first staff in 2014. After taking the interim role last October, Smith didn't spent as much time with his position group. Upon returning, Smith was rewarded with a unique view of himself.

"The cornerbacks that I coach every day, they shared a statement to me," Smith said. "They said, 'Coach T, the world got to see what we see every day.' And so I am who I am. I coach my guys really, really hard and coach them with fairness and love and family and faith. But I'm just who I am. I have a different role now. I don't have as big a role, and I can be even greater in my smaller role."

