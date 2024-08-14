A Penn State 2025 Commit Will Reopen the Recruiting Process
Kiandrea Barker, a running back from Arkansas who committed to Penn State in 2023 and affirmed that decision in June, is going in a different direction. Barker announced that he will reopen the recruiting process and visit other schools ahead of a new decision.
"At this time I think it is best for me to decommit from Penn State," Barker wrote in a post distributed by recruiting analyst Brandon Howard. "I have been committed to PSU for two years and feel that I should open up my recruitment. I am still considering Penn State. However, I think it is best for me to see other places to compare considering I only took one official visit. I want to thank Penn State football and Coach [James] Franklin for their continued support."
Barker committed to Penn State in April 2023, becoming the third player at the time to join the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. He affirmed his commitment in June. But the recruiting process is long, and Barker continued to receive offers from schools such as Arkansas (his home-state program), Colorado, USC and Duke.
Barker will play his senior season at Beebe High in Arkansas. As a sophomore, Barker rushed for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns at Beebe High. He had intended to play last year at The Woodlands in Texas but missed most of his junior season after transferring, according to Blue-White Illustrated.
Barker is a top-60 running back nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-10 player in Arkansas. At one time, Barker was among three running backs committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class. He is the second to decommit, with 4-star prospect Alvin Henderson of Alabama.
Penn State now has two running backs committed to the 2025 class: 3-star prospects Jabree Wallace-Coleman of Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter and Tiqwai Hayes of Aliquippa High in western Pennsylvania.
Penn State's 2025 class, which now includes 23 players committed, ranks 15th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
