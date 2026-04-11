Happy Valley Casino to Hold 'Test Days' During Penn State's Blue-White Weekend

Penn State football fans will get a first look in April at not only their new team but also the new casino in State College. The operator of Happy Valley Casino announced that it will hold public "test days" of the casino, located in a former Macy's department store at the Nittany Mall.

Happy Valley Casino will be open to the public from 2-10 p.m. on April 24-25. The dates coincide with Penn State's Blue-White Weekend, highlighted by an open practice at Beaver Stadium on April 25.

According to a news release, visitors will participate in a "full preview" of the casino, including table games, slot machines and dining venues. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board requires such testing to "ensure all operations and procedures meet established gaming regulations prior to opening," the release states. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Proceeds from the test days will benefit State College Food Bank and the YMCA of Centre County, according to the release. An official opening date for Happy Valley Casino will be announced following the test days but is scheduled for this spring.

“The Test Days are an exciting milestone for our team,” Eric Pearson, general manager of Happy Valley Casino, said in a statement. “We’re proud to welcome the community inside for the first time, not only to showcase what we’ve built, but also to give back to two incredible local organizations that make a meaningful impact everyday.”

Happy Valley Casino is a Category 4 casino that will fill 94,000 square feet of former retail space in the Nittany Mall. It will feature 600 slot machines, 30 table games, a high-limit section, quick-service dining location and full-service restaurant.

The casino has taken a winding road to its completion. Initially announced in 2021, the property went through delays and a legal challenge before becoming Happy Valley Casino.

Former Penn State trustee Ira Lubert's SC Gaming won the casino bid in 2020 and later entered into a framework agreement with Bally's to develop and manage the property. Lubert, a 1973 Penn State graduate, is a real estate and private-equity investor who has been part of casino developments in Pittsburgh and Valley Forge, Pa. He donated $10 million to Penn State's Beaver Stadium renovation, securing naming rights to a planned welcome center.

A bid competitor challenged SC Gaming's license, which the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved in 2023 and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld in 2024.

Bally's then withdrew from the project in 2024, leading to a new operating agreement. In 2025 Saratoga Casino Holdings announced a framework agreement with SC Gaming to complete and manage the $120 million casino. The New York-based gaming operator became the majority owner of Happy Valley Casino in January.

Happy Valley Casino's test days will be part of a busy weekend in State College. The Penn State football team will conclude spring drills by conducting its final practice at Beaver Stadium, which is free and open to the public. Multiple events are scheduled for the weekend surrounding the practice.

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