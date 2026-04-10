Meet Penn State's New Offensive Architect. They Call Him 'Mouse'

STATE COLLEGE | Before Penn State’s tight ends reached their designated section of the practice field, Taylor Mouser ran through the drill first. While some coaches wore regular sneakers, Penn State’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach had his cleats laced up, sunglasses on and, at times, his hat backward.

“It’s Masters Thursday. Just like a golf swing, keep your head in a box,” said Mouser, using the golf analogy to explain the movement mechanics he expected to see from his tight ends.

Last year, Penn State coach Matt Campbell allowed Mouser (or "Mouse") to leave Iowa State’s Tuesday practice early so he could attend Wednesday’s practice round and Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. He was back in Ames in time for the Cyclones’ practice Thursday.

But this spring is a lot different. It’s a new team, a new school and a new system to teach. Although considering the number of Iowa State players who transferred to Penn State with Mouser and Campbell, the offensive system is new to only half the room. Yet Mouser still has plenty to teach.

“I want to make sure those Penn State guys can go and be able to get it right versus the wrinkles that are going to be different,” Mouser said Thursday after practice. “It’s not going to be just a four-two box. There’s going to be back-side pressures and front-side pressures, so that’s really where we’ve been able to grow with the old and the new and having guys that are selfless enough from Iowa State that are willing to go out there and walk through it with the [Penn State players].”

You don’t have to tell Taylor Mouser what week it is⛳️



“It’s Masters Thursday, just like a golf swing, head in a box.”



Penn State’s OC and TE coach was breaking down drills during this morning’s practice. pic.twitter.com/Vc72UhPW1p — amanda vogt (@amandav_3) April 9, 2026

Mouser, who turned 35 on Thursday, has always worked with Campbell, getting his start as a graduate assistant at Toledo after playing defensive end for four years at Adams State. Mouser worked his way up to tight ends coach at Iowa State before becoming the Cyclones' offensive coordinator in 2024.

“I've always been a huge fan of promoting from within, and especially people that come in and do a great job," Campbell said. "Taylor, he’s curious, he’s a great connector, and you kind of just saw every responsibility that we gave him, he elevated any of those areas.”

When the entire offense lined up for drills Thursday, working through formations and different reads, both Mouser and Campbell were in the backfield playing roles on defense.

“For him and I, being offensive guys that both played D-II and D-III defense alignment, we wore the same number so we are constantly kind of eyeballing each other on who was maybe a better d-lineman,” Mouser said. “He loves to be involved and challenge those guys and get in their face and laugh at them and yell at them and stuff, so he’s a good athlete.”

Campbell’s “authenticity” is why Mouser followed him from Toledo to Iowa State to Penn State.

“I like that he’s able to be himself,” Mouser said of Campbell. “I like that he's able to hold people accountable. He really digs into people and loves people. He coaches people hard. He coaches me hard. He holds the high standard and he puts pressure on us, but it comes from a good spot and he makes it easy for me.”

A look at Taylor Mouser coaching the tight ends pic.twitter.com/Yd4hyjgAUn — Lexie Linderman (@lexielinderman) April 9, 2026

In 2024, former Iowa State offensive coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase left to join the Los Angeles Rams as an offensive staffer (he's the coordinator now). Before that, Campbell said, Mouser and Scheelhaase reorganized the Cyclones' offense.

Campbell also specifically praised Mouser’s ability to develop players and his eye for recruiting. It was Mouser who found quarterback Brock Purdy, now with the San Francisco 49ers, and running back Breece Hall (New York Jets) in the recruiting process.

“Mouse made himself a really great student of the game,” said Campbell. “It was a pretty easy decision on who deserved the right to take over the reins of the offense.”

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