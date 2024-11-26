A Penn State Football Tradition: James Franklin's Thanksgiving Press Conference
Penn State coach James Franklin was feeling festive Monday, and why not? The Nittany Lions returned from Minnesota with their 10th win, the College Football Playoff remained in sight and Thanksgiving was forthcoming. Thanksgiving is one of Franklin's favorite holidays — preceded by his favorite press conference of the season (if such a thing exists).
Franklin expresses his thanks for the media who cover Penn State football every year by quizzing them on their Thanksgiving preferences. It has become an annual event, and Franklin even preps the questions before arriving at the Beaver Stadium media room. On Monday, the Penn State coach was particularly ready for the event.
"Thanksgiving press conference," he said. "We've got a tradition around here."
So while reporters asked questions about injuries, a possible Big Ten title-game appearance and that fake punt at Minnesota — all of which he answered to varying degrees — Franklin queried reporters about their Thanksgiving appetites, menus and traditions. He explained the genesis of his love for sweet potato pie. He brokered a deal for an apple-cranberry pie. As the Big Ten Network noted, the hour doesn't dissapoint.
Looking for more? Here are this year's questions. Play along:
- White meat or dark meat?
- Pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie?
- Fried turkey or roasted turkey?
- Thanksgiving dinner or the leftovers?
- Which is the Thanksgiving Day viewing priority? Football or the parade?
- Creamed corn or brussel sprouts?
- Cornbread or dinner rolls?
- Cranberry sauce from scratch or from the can?
- Homemade stuffing or Stove Top?
- Pecan pie or apple pie?
As for his love of sweet potato pie, an annual expression, Franklin described the deep familial bond from which it came.
"Aunt Lawanda, Aunt Romane, Aunt Melba Dean, my mom, Jocelyn. We always had sweet potato pie for as long as I can remember," Franklin said. "My grandmom, Leotta. We always had it. I never had pumpkin pie unless it was at elementary school in the cafeteria. Sweet potato pie is my favorite. I don't get it very often. My wife got the recipe from my mom who got the recipe from play grandmom, and I love it. I love it. It's one of my favorite things. So some of the players parents bring it to me, which is cool. People say, well if you love it so much, how come you only have it around the holidays? I get it. That's a fair deal. Either way, I love it."
Regarding the question about viewing preferences, Franklin got an unexpected response from the Altoona Mirror's Neil Rudel, who knocked him back a little bit.
Franklin: What takes prioirty? Watching football on Thanksgiving or watching the parade?
Rudel: Watching the football.
Franklin: That trumps the parade?
Rudel: Yeah, you don't bet on the parade.
Franklin: Whoa. Neil. You just went in the direction we're not supposed to go in.
Alas, Franklin understood that the fun could end at any moment. Penn State called a risky play at Minnesota, attempting a fake punt late in the fourth quarter from its own territory. But the play worked, and the Nittany Lions held on for a 26-25 win over the Golden Gophers.
Franklin was asked about the play again Monday and whether he considers what the "outside world" thinks when making such decisions.
"At the moment, no," Franklin said. "After the case when everybody is sending messages and saying, wow, great decision. That was awesome. I love it. Why? Because it worked. If it didn't work, you wouldn't be having fun with me talking about the fried turkey or the roasted turkey. You would be roasting James Franklin."
Want more Thanksgiving press conference fun? Check out the full transcript, courtesy of ASAPSports.
More Penn State Football
Penn State lost two key players to long-term injuries at Minnesota
Penn State receives $1 million donation for Beaver Stadium renovation project
James Franklin outlines Penn State's fix-it list as the playoffs approach