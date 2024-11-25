James Franklin Outlines Penn State's Fix-It List As Playoffs Approach
Seven top-20 teams lost on a chaotic Saturday across college football. And though No. 4 Penn State nearly joined the group, the Nittany Lions pulled out a tight 26-25 victory over Minnesota to remain squarely in the College Football Playoff picture ahead of the final week of the regular season.
Penn State football coach James Franklin addressed some of his team’s shortcomings against the Golden Gophers during his Monday press conference, including some that could loom over a potential postseason run. Franklin began with special teams.
RELATED: Penn State sustained two key injuries at Minnesota
Minnesota’s second-quarter blocked punt was a key swing in the game, as it set up the Gophers with a short field and a quick touchdown to go up 17-10. Franklin said the block wasn’t a scheme issue but resulted from the play’s execution, as punter Riley Thompson attempted the kick from the end zone.
“We had three guys rushing, we had three guys to block. The guy [Minnesota's Derik LeCaptain] got a little bit on the edge, and the punt was kicked a little bit wider than normally, and he got his hand on the ball. That was a huge play in the game,” Franklin said.
Later in the half, another big moment came on a blocked extra-point attempt. Instead of tying the game, Penn State trailed 19-16 at halftime after Minnesota returned the blocked kick for a 2-point score. On the play, a Penn State lineman blocked outside instead of inside and down, allowing Minnesota’s Jack Henderson a free rush lane to his right. Penn State changed personnel on the next point-after attempt, which was successful.
“The field goal was a fluke deal,” Franklin said. “We haven't done that for, I don't know, 11 years, and for whatever reason, we block out when we've always blocked down. But we obviously got to get those things cleaned up.”
Franklin also said that Penn State’s opening series, on offense and defense, were disappointing and “not the way you want to start the game.” Penn State’s offense opened with back-to-back punts, including a 3-and-out on its first possession, followed by a fourth-down sack and turnover on downs on its third possession. Minnesota’s offense found more success on its first three possessions, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. That included a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive on its first offensive series.
The Nittany Lions found their offensive rhythm and scored on three of their next four drives to draw within three points before halftime. On Penn State’s first drive of the second half, one of the game’s more bizarre plays took place.
On 4th-and-9 from the Minnesota 38-yard line down 22-16, Penn State kept the offense on the field. Quarterback Drew Allar motioned toward the sideline as the play clock expired like he was calling timeout, but then the ball was snapped to tight end Tyler Warren, who shanked a punt out of bounds for a net of 16 yards.
What happened there? Franklin said the goal was for Warren to execute a quick kick, which ideally would have pinned Minnesota deep in its own territory had he gotten off a clean punt.
“You don't punt it very far, and you don't have to. … There's no returner back, that’s the whole reason for a quick kick,” Franklin said. “You just kind of punt about 25 yards and let it roll for another 10.”
Allar was visibly frustrated after the play, which Franklin said wasn’t because of the play itself, but because he thought Penn State would get a penalty for delay. After the game, Allar also said that he was frustrated that Minnesota was mimicking his cadence at the line of scrimmage.
Allar motioned for a timeout, which Franklin said the team wouldn’t call in that situation since the delay penalty wouldn’t be a big deal. Franklin addressed this with a frustrated Allar on the sideline in what he felt was a productive discussion.
“His frustration was more with the ball not getting snapped to Tyler so he could quick-kick it, and then obviously it did while it looked like he was walking off the field, which is really just part of the whole play,” Franklin said. “So that was misinterpreted a little bit, what his frustration was about. Either way, it was an opportunity for us to have a discussion and then another discussion and then another discussion. To me, that’s exactly how I want it to be. I want him to be fiery.”
To Franklin, the most important thing from Saturday’s game was the fact Penn State overcame this adversity and picked up a road win. Next up is a 4-7 Maryland team at home, and if the Nittany Lions handle business, they’ll be in great position to clinch a home playoff game at Beaver Stadium.
Additionally, if Michigan upsets Ohio State and Penn State wins, then Penn State would get to play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Oregon and potentially get a first-round bye with a win over the Ducks.
Regardless of the hypotheticals, Franklin said he’s focused on Maryland. He said if Penn State starts looking ahead before this weekend’s game, things could “become challenging.”
“We are focused totally on the University of Maryland and sending our seniors out the right way,” Franklin said. “I got a ton of respect for the University of Maryland and the talent that they have on their team every year, so totally focused on that, but anything that happens after Saturday we’ll be excited about those opportunities that we've earned.”
Penn State hosts Maryland for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson