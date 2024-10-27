A Penn State Player Was Penalized for Giving the Football to His Mom
After returning his fourth career interception for his first career touchdown, Penn State safety Jaylen Reed looked for a specific section of Nittany Lions fans at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium. There he found his mother, LaToyia Johnson, and gave her the football. A heartwarming moment between mother and son. And also a 15-yard penalty.
Yes, game offcials flagged Reed for unsportsmanlike conduct after he intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke and returned it for a 19-yard score, the turning point of the Nittany Lions' 28-13 win over the Badgers. The dead-ball foul was assessed on Penn State's ensuing kickoff. It's right there in the NCAA Football 2024 Rules Book. Section 2 of Rule 9, titled "Conduct of Players and Others Subject to the Rules," details how players are supposed to handle the football after a play, even a touchdown.
The rulebook states:
After a score or any other play, the player in possession immediately must return the ball to an official or leave it near the dead-ball spot. This prohibits:
- (a) Kicking, throwing, spinning or carrying (including off of the field) the ball any distance that requires an official to retrieve it.
-
(b) Spiking the ball to the ground [Exception: A forward pass to
conserve time (Rule 7-3-2-f)].
- (c) Throwing the ball high into the air.
- (d) Any other unsportsmanlike act or actions that delay the game.
Reed's interception gave Penn State a 14-10 lead and changed the game's momentum but also violated that clause. As a result, Penn State was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, meaning it kicked off from its own 20-yard line instead of the 35. Wisconsin returned the kickoff to the 34 and turned the possession into a field goal, cutting the Nittany Lions' lead to one 14-13.
Penn State coach James Franklin referenced the penalty in his post-game interview with NBC.
"We've got to get away from the extra stuff with the unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in a field-position game, but that was a huge, huge play for us," Franklin said in the interview. "Swung the whole momentum of the game."
Reed acknowledged that in a post-game interview with reporters at Camp Randall Stadium. "Coach Franklin's going to be mad at me," Reed said, according to Daniel Gallen of 247Sports. All's well, though: Reed said he got the ball back after the game.
Reed has been a centerpiece of Penn State's defense, before and after the "long-term" injury that has sidelined fellow safety KJ Winston since Week 2 against Bowling Green. Reed is Penn State's leading tackler (44) while playing a variety of roles in the secondary. He plays a deep-safety role, supports in run coverage and blitzes on occasion. He has 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and forced and recovered a fumble. Reed also has two of the team's six interceptions, both on the road, and they might be the most important.
Reed forced overtime at USC in October by intercepting Miller Moss late in the fourth quarter. Penn State eventually won the game 33-30 after trailing by 14 at halftime. The play prompted an emotional hug between Franklin and Reed after the game.
Reed's interception Saturday at Wisconsin flipped the script when Penn State needed it most, something both coaches acknowledged after the game.
"That’s one that probably hurts as much as anything," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. "I can’t say it took the crowd out of the game or anything. It’s just one of those situations where it puts a little bit more pressure back on to the defense to understand that we’re going to have to make up some way, somehow for this."
Momentum is a real thing," Franklin added. "I think that was a big play in the game to swing the momentum. From that point on, we were really able to take control of the game specifically on offense and defense."
