Beaver Stadium Renovation Update: Penn State Continues Work Ahead of Season Opener
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State continues its preseason work on Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled to host its first home game of the 2024 season on Sept. 7. Patrick Kraft, Penn State's athletic director, said that much of the planned work will be completed for the opener, though some projects will continue into the season. Penn State is prioritizing completion of gate expansions, restroom and concession upgrades and other enhancements as the season approaches.
A recent look at Beaver Stadium showed that exterior work is centered on gates A, E and F. Penn State is expanding the corner deck of Gate A to add room for fan traffic and concessions. An escalator is being installed as well. These photos shows the scope of the work ongoing at Gate A.
RELATED: Penn State receives $25 million donation for Beaver Stadium renovation
Gate E, located on Beaver Stadium's northeast corner, is undergoing similar work. Penn State is expanding a corner deck of the gate and building a new escalator. In all, Penn State is installing four escalators across Beaver Stadium. Kraft said in July that the timeline for the new escalators is the Sept. 28 game against Illinois.
"For the most part, everything will be up and running [for the season]," Kraft said in July at Big Ten Football Media Days. "We're trying to hit the mark. It's a moving target, but they're moving fast."
At Gate F, located on the stadium's East Side, Penn State is expanding the perimeter to Porter Road to create an outdoor lounge-style space with more concession options. The expansion also will expand the stadium's security perimeter and create more entry locations. Penn State said it will add 50 points of sale, including grab-and-go options.
Penn State also is conducting significant work to Beaver Stadium's in-stadium signage and video boards. Penn State is replacing the existing ribbon boards in the North and South end zones along with the scoreboard LED in the South end zone. In addition, Penn State is adding a new upper ribbon board and a new super ribbon board in the South end zone. Penn State said the new ribbon boards will require an "extensive" new steel structure and reinforcement of the existing scoreboard structure.
Some of that work, including a new catwalk and access to the ribbon display, is pictured here.
RELATED: The Beaver Stadium renovation FAQ
Penn State's $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation addresses major infrastructure and maintenance needs, of which university officials said there's a $200 million backlog. That includes winterizing the stadium, necessary to host a College Football Playoff game; repairing or replacing aging steel supports, concrete sealing and coating; upgrading electrical facilities and increasing commercial kitchen space. Kraft said that Beaver Stadium will be "ready to go" for a possible home playoff game in December.
The project's scope widens after the 2024 season, when Penn State will begin demolishing and replacing Beaver Stadium's West side. First, the press box and upper deck of the West stands will come down in 2025. Penn State will replace the lower bowl in 2026. The West side will house club seats, loge boxes and suites.
The West side of Beaver Stadium also will house a new "Welcome Center," which Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said would create a "front-door experience" for the university. The center will include 21,000 square feet of new event space, giving Beaver Stadium more year-round utility.
"There have been no major improvements to Beaver Stadium since 2001, whereas many of our peers in the Big Ten Conference and around the country have made significant financial investments to enhance their home stadiums," Kraft said when the project was approved in May. "We are behind, both in fixing the necessary structural needs within the stadium and what we provide our fans. It is time for Penn State to catch up with its peers."
More Penn State Football
Meet the Nittany Lions freshman capturing everyone's attention at training camp
Penn State's new ticketing contract could be "massive," report says
LaVar Arrington wants to "disrupt" how Penn State thinks about NIL
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.