Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting the Auburn Tigers

The Penn State-Auburn was a highlight of the Lions' 2022 schedule, a manic White Out event in which Sean Clifford went off, the Lions tried a fake punt and even (unintentionally) punted on third down.

The Lions' 28-20 victory represented the high point of their 2021 schedule. So let's do it again, this time on the Plains. The Lions are headed to Auburn for the first time in school history to play one of the more interesting games on the Week 3 college football schedule.

To prepare for Saturday's 3:30 ET kickoff on CBS, we invited Zac Blackerby, publisher of Auburn Daily, to discuss all things Lions-Tigers. Blackerby breaks down the Auburn offense quite frankly and introduces you to some key players to watch.

Let's get to it.

HOW TO WATCH THE PENN-STATE AUBURN GAME

Question: What did you learn about Auburn from its first two games vs. Mercer and San Jose State?

Zac Blackerby: Auburn's going to have to deal with some inconsistencies at several positions barring some big change. The offense had a ton of questions entering the season, but very few have been answered. Starting quarterback T.J. Finley has shown flashes, same with fellow quarterback Robby Ashford, but neither is anywhere close to perfect. The defense was supposed to be the strength of this team, but the defensive backfield has been inconsistent as well. Auburn's front seven has the chance to be a really great group.

Q: What's going on at quarterback with Finley and Ashford?

Blackerby: Auburn fans are asking the same question. We will see both on Saturday. Finley will start the game, and Ashford will rotate in as a change-of-pace/read-option role. Ashford was given a clear chance to take the job this past Saturday and wasn't able to get it done. The coaching staff only asked him to throw it three times, while Finley took over in the second half.

Q: Penn State remembers, and is rightly wary of, running back Tank Bigsby. How does Auburn's run game compare to last season?

Blackerby: Tank Bigsby is a special back. He didn't get the ball enough against Penn State last year despite picking up chunk yards every few times he got touches. He's an elite back and is one of the best backs in college football. Auburn's No. 2 back is Jarquez Hunter, a second-year player who already has four touchdowns on the season. We may also see true freshman Damari Alston, who has been exceptional in his small sample size so far this year.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries vs. Penn State last season. He has 29 total carries through two games this season. John Reed/USA Today Sports Network

Q: For Auburn to win, who are 2-3 key players to make that happen defensively?

Blackerby: I'm going to cheat on this one and combine pass rushers Eku Leota and Derick Hall as one player. The pass rush for Auburn has accumulated pressures but hasn't gotten home as often as some would like. Per PFF, Hall is one of the best so far this season in the SEC at generating pressures. I expect that to continue on Saturday. Leota earned his first sack of the season last week against San Jose State. If Auburn's going to win, they need to have a big day. I'll say Donovan Kaufman is another name who needs to have a big day defensively. He lines up all over the place. He's been seen at nickel, safety, cornerback, in the box, and sent on blitzes. He wears No. 1. Auburn will ask a lot of him against Penn State.

Q: White Out or All Orange: Which is better?

Blackerby: The White Out. Auburn does a lot of things well as far as stadium environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the color-themed events don't have the same pride to it as the White Out does in Happy Valley. Don't worry though, it'll get loud.

