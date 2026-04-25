Best Available Penn State Players on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Penn State should have a busy final day of the NFL Draft, with the bulk of its prospects set for Rounds 4-7. Among the Nittany Lions scheduled to be drafted are two 5-star recruits from the 2022 recruiting class.

Quarterback Drew Allar went to Pittsburgh in the third round, joining a quarterback room that includes Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Aaron Rodgers, though that's TBA.

Here's a look at Penn State's best available players on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dennis-Sutton falling to at least the fourth round was surprising, considering the number of edge rushers drafted and his ranking among them as a second- or third-round pick.

Dennis-Sutton should be off the board early in the fourth round, considering how productive he was last season (12 TFLs, 8.5 sacks). He's also a selfless player, having completed the season (with two sacks) at the Pinstripe Bowl, even though he could have sat. Dennis-Sutton was a 5-star recruit in that 2022 class.

Safey Zakee Wheatley

Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A polished, two-year starting safety, Wheatley brings versatility to an NFL secondary. He can cover deep routes and is at his best making plays downfield. Wheatley also picked up an expanded role in Penn State's run defense last season after linebacker Tony Rojas was injured in October.

Wheatley found the ball at Penn State (six career interceptions) and fits best with an NFL defense that leans toward zone coverage.

Offensive lineman Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) runs onto the field for the Fiesta Bowl vs. the Boise State Broncos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State's two-starting left tackle was durable and reliable, starting 29 consecutive games and earning honorable mention all-Big Ten twice. Shelton is Penn State's fourth-ranked draft prospect, according to Sports Info Solutions, which called him a "seamless" fit for a zone-scheme offense.

Shelton is a veteran left tackle, having played the position as a true freshman in 2022 when Olu Fashanu was injured. And ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called Shelton an "under the radar" prospect. But he doesn't have a lot of position flexibility, so the team that drafts him must be looking for a left tackle.

Running back Nicholas Singleton

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Like Allar, Singleton arrives in the NFL after a season that fell below his expectations. He also was unlucky to sustain a broken ankle at the Senior Bowl in January, which prevented Singleton from doing what he does best: Showcase his athleticism.

Singleton began running before the draft and has said he expects to be healthy in time for training camp. If so, Singleton could be a Day 3 steal for a team looking for an explosive back who can return kicks.

Running back Kaytron Allen

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Penn State should have two running backs drafted for the first time since 1996. The question is, who goes first? Singleton largely is the higher-rated back, though Allen might be more NFL-ready.

Allen finished the season with four games of at least 140 yards in his last six. And he rushed for 226 vs. Rutgers in his college finale. Allen's only outlier in the stretch was as 48-yard game against Indiana, which bruised him for the remainder of the season.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Allen "shows solid vision and patience to let blocks develop and plays at a smooth tempo in the tackle box." However, he doesn' possess the elusiveness and "wiggle" of backs drafted ahead of him.

Defensive tackle Zane Durant

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durant spent four seasons at Penn State trying to follow the Aaron Donald model at defensive tackle: Compensate for a lack of positional size with leverage and explosion. Durant's a good player but couldn't replicate that model.

At 6-1, 290 pounds, Durant isn't big enough to eat space inside. So he'll try to become the penetrating interior player who relies on his explosiveness and punch, something he worked on relentlessly at Penn State with former position coach Deion Barnes.

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rucci is a classically sized offensive tackle at 6-8, 314 pounds. He was a one-year starter on the right side for Penn State, putting together a reasonably consistent year.

Rucci projects as a role player in the NFL but that size might be too much for a team to ignore in later rounds. He represents a value pick as a lineman, one who could carve a role for himself.

Other Nittany Lions to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the FIU Panthers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Blocking tight ends have been popular in the draft, meaning Penn State's Khalil Dinkins might get a look. He wasn't a prolific pass-catcher, and never topped 50 yards receiving in a game, but can move defenders in the run game.

Receivers Devonte Ross and Trebor Pena could get draft looks, as might two-year starting center Nick Dawkins, but they're all more likely to sign as free agents. One more player to watch is long snapper Tyler Duzansky (no kidding). He is the top-rated player at his position in the draft.

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