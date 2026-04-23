ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Breaks Down Penn State's Class Before 2026 NFL Draft

Several former Penn State players who made their mark on the program will fulfill their lifelong dreams this weekend at the 2026 NFL Draft. As many as 10 Nittany Lions could get drafted, which would tie the 1996 program record for most picks in a seven-round draft.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. scouted several of the Nittany Lions bound for the NFL in a recent media call. He called quarterback Drew Allar an “intriguing guy” and said one lineman is moving “under the radar.”

After ranking offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane as the 12th-best prospect in the class, Kiper spotlighted five other Penn State players who stand out to him.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar throws a pass during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allar is among the most polarizing players in the entire draft class. His projections range from the second to fourth rounds, and his career arc is up in the air.

Allar’s size (6-5, 228 pounds) and arm talent could lead him to become a successful starting quarterback in the NFL. His decision-making and accuracy, however, need work and make him the most volatile player in Penn State’s class.

“Drew Allar is an intriguing guy,” Kiper said on the conference call. “Late last year, there were some missed throws, the completion percentage in those games [wasn’t great]. End of 2024, 2025 you think, ‘Boy, it's all going to come together,’ and it didn't.”

Kiper added, “And you look back, you say, just even the Villanova game, first half there against Villanova, it's just seeing the field, making the right decision. [It’s] the accuracy for a guy that has the arm to make any throw, and he makes some beautiful throws, and then it'll be the head scratcher. Whether it's a decision, whether it's not seeing it, or just being a little off target and not precise, … there's a lot to work with there.”

Running back Nicholas Singleton

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Singleton took a step back in 2025 but remains a dynamic prospect. The name of his game is his explosion and athleticism, which should have many NFL teams intrigued. He is a big-play threat any time he touches the football and is a very reliable pass-catcher and run-blocker.

Singleton also has a knack for finding the end zone. Singleton finished tops in program history in total touchdowns (54) and rushing touchdowns (45). The knocks on his game are his indecisiveness and lack of vision. But when he’s at his best, he is an electric playmaker.

Like Allar, he is a volatile prospect.

“At the end of the day, he’s a guy who had the ability to break the long-gainer,” Kiper said. “A little bit of enough wiggle, enough change the direction. [Kaytron Allen and Singleton] were very similar. They both complemented each other very well at Penn State. Different kinds of backs, but I thought Singleton had that same type of potential to be a fourth-round type of guy, so he is in the mix.”

Running back Kaytron Allen

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen split carries with Singleton for three-and-a-half years before playing himself into the lead role midway through 2025. Penn State’s all-time rushing leader cut weight before the 2025 season, adding speed that helped him take that next step.

As Kiper said, Allen “keeps the chains moving.” He is a strong back who can run over a defender but can also move laterally very well and juke the opposition. Allen boosted his draft stock with a 1,303-yard rushing season in 2025.

“He gets the tough yards. He [runs] hard,” Kiper said. “I thought he broke tackles. I like the body lean. I thought he looked like a guy to me that I'd bring in the fourth-round area.”

Offensive tackle Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiper said Shelton is a player flying “under the radar.” Shelton (6-5, 308 pounds) is an athletic offensive tackle who has been reliable on the left side for Penn State over the last two years. He also has been durable, starting 28 games over the past two seasons and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention twice.

Shelton is strong in pass protection, allowing just one sack in 2025 to Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, who will be among the top picks in the draft.

“[He] hasn't got enough hype to where he's going to go, probably early Day 3,” Kiper said. “... You get into that third-round area. It's not out of the realm of possibility [he] could be pushed up that far, because then there is a drop-off after [the second round in terms of offensive tackles]. So I think Shelton's a guy to keep an eye on when we get into that late Day 2 area.”

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dennis-Sutton (6-5, 265) is a physical freak coming off the edge. The edge rusher faced consistent double-teams in 2025 but still posted 42 tackles (12 for loss) and 8.5 sacks in 13 games. He also led the Big Ten in pressures per game (3.8).

Dennis-Sutton is quick off his stance and uses his power to get past offensive linemen. He is most known for his pass-rushing abilities but is stout defending the run as well. He also got some burn on special teams last year, blocking three punts, two in consecutive games against UCLA and Northwestern.

“Off the edge with his length, I think he's going to be a factor batting down passes,” Kiper said. “He certainly tested well. I had a second-round grade on him throughout the entire year, mid-to-late second.”

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