How Penn State Built Its 2026 NFL Draft Class

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class is projected to produce seven picks this weekend at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The deep class might not have the most top-end draft talent but features plenty of players who can be NFL starters.

So how did the Nittany Lions develop their sixth-ranked 2022 recruiting class, which already has produced a first- and third-round draft pick (Abdul Carter and KJ Winston in 2025)? We looked into each of their careers, in the order of their recruiting rankings from 2022.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to pass during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Allar received a first-round NFL Draft grade at the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, former Penn State coach James Franklin said in July. Yet the quarterback returned to the Nittany Lions in 2025, when his career path changed dramatically.

The three-year starter had an uneven senior season after continuously improving each year of his career. The former 5-star quarterback posted a personal low in passing yards per game (183.3) and had accuracy problems in 2025, which significantly dropped his draft stock.

In his “The Beast” draft guide for The Athletic, Dane Brugler rated Allar as the No. 4 quarterback in the draft class, projecting him as a third- or fourth-round pick. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said last offseason that teams actively encouraged Allar to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, noting that he could have been a top-10 pick, quite a difference from his current mid-round grade.

Before an underwhelming 2025 season, which ended with him being carted out of Beaver Stadium after breaking an ankle, Allar made a name for himself with his elite arm talent and care with the ball, throwing just 13 interceptions on 1,002 pass attempts.

Allar finished his college career fourth all-time in program history in passing yards (7,402), third in touchdowns (77) and first in completion percentage among quarterbacks with at least 200 passing attempts (63.2 percent).

While Allar has plenty of accolades, he wasn’t developed to his fullest potential, which could have contributed to Franklin’s firing in October. Allar likely will begin his NFL career as a backup.

Running back Nicholas SIngleton

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Singleton was one of the most dynamic running backs in Penn State’s rich history at the position, using his explosion and athleticism to make his mark as a Nittany Lion. Despite a disappointing senior season, Singleton finished his career with Penn State records for total touchdowns (54) and rushing touchdowns (45) and ranks fourth in rushing yards (3,461).

The Pennsylvania native made a name for himself as a big-play threat, concluding his collegiate career with 23 runs of 40 or more yards, including nine above 50 yards.

Singleton’s weaknesses are his indecisiveness and lack of vision, but he still was a reliable playmaker. The back played one of his best games in the 2024 Orange Bowl against Notre Dame, totaling 138 all-purpose yards and scoring all three Penn State touchdowns.

He enters the 2026 NFL Draft with a sky-high ceiling if he can put everything together, and if his January injury is behind him. But Singleton still has plenty to work on to earn consistent playing time in an NFL backfield.

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after a sack against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dennis-Sutton was one of three 5-star prospects in Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class and certainly had his defining moments. Dennis-Sutton (6-5, 265 pounds) is a freak of nature who put up consistent pass-rushing numbers and was stable in the run game.

The senior’s 2025 season was his first as the Nittany Lions’ lead pass-rusher, having played alongside Carter the year before. Dennis-Sutton nearly mirrored his 2024 campaign, posting an identical 42-tackle, 8.5-sack statline. He made his mark on special teams by blocking three kicks, including in back-to-back games against UCLA and Northwestern.

Even with the identical numbers in 2025, Dennis-Sutton seemed to improve, as he faced more double-teams as a senior. He finished his career as a defensive end who teams had to gameplan against, as he was always a significant threat off the edge.

Offensive tackle Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shelton, like most of the 2022 class, saw a substantial increase in playing time as a junior in 2024. The left tackle started in just six games in his first two seasons before finishing his final two campaigns with 28 starts.

Shelton was a staple on Penn State’s offensive line, giving the Nittany Lions much-needed stability up front. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention twice, starting in all 28 games he played in during that span.

Shelton helped block for the Big Ten’s best rushing attack in 2024 and was an effective pass-blocker. He allowed just one sack in the 2025 season, to Ohio State’s Arvelle Reese, who will be among the top picks in the draft.

Running back Kaytron Allen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allen essentially split playing time with Singleton during his four-year career at Penn State but ran away with the lead role halfway through his senior season. The former 4-star back improved his game year after year, notably by cutting weight and adding speed last offseason.

Allen finished second in the Big Ten in rushing (1,303 yards) last season, when he broke Penn State career records for rushing yards (4,180) and attempts (769). Allen appeared unlikely to break Evan Royster’s all-time rushing record but averaged 108.6 yards per game (139.33 over the final six contests) to thrust himself to the top of the leaderboard.

He transformed his career over four years in Happy Valley, beginning as a power-centered running back and turning into a strong, shifty back with some speed. Because of that, Allen was one of a few Penn State players to boost his draft stock last season.

Allen is consistently ranked ahead of Singleton in positional draft rankings, sitting three spots ahead of him in Brugler’s draft guide. That is not what many would’ve thought before the 2025 season.

Defensive tackle Zane Durant

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durant is an athletic interior defensive lineman who cooled off last season. The senior posted 17 fewer tackles and 6.5 fewer sacks in 2025 than he did in 2024. Durant was named a preseason All-American by several outlets but was unable to live up to that hype.

Still, he put together a strong four years in the blue and white. Durant was a starter at defensive tackle for three years, taking over the role in 2023 under former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Since then, Durant started in 40 of the 41 games he played, posting 84 tackles (21 for loss), nine sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception. Durant was always a clog in the interior of the defensive line, leading several strong run defenses.

Offensive guard Vega Ioane

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ioane is unanimously the top Penn State player in the 2026 NFL Draft and likely will be the only Nittany Lion selected in the first round. But Ioane began his college career as a 3-star lineman from Washington state who wasn’t among the class’ 15 highest-ranked players.

The redshirt junior burst onto the scene as a dominant force in 2024. Ioane is a strong, athletic offensive guard. Many know him for being put in motion, as former Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki did several times over the past two seasons.

Ioane started in all 27 games he played since 2024 and was a first-team All-American in 2025. He has the talent to be the fourth offensive lineman in Penn State history selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. Brugler has Ioane as his 12th-ranked player.

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