Big Ten Announces Kickoff Time for Penn State-Minnesota Game
Penn State football will play back-to-back road games on CBS, according to the Big Ten's release for the Nov. 23. schedule. Penn State will visit Minnesota for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff a week after playing at Purdue in the same time slot this weekend.
The Minnesota game will be Penn State's third this season on CBS, all on the road. Penn State also played at USC in the CBS 3:30 ET window. Penn State-Minnesota is a natural for that slot, since FOX will carry the Ohio State-Indiana game in its Big Noon window, and the UCLA-USC game is set for NBC's prime-time broadcast.
Penn State (8-1) heads to Purdue this week following a 35-6 victory over Washington. The Nittany Lions scored on their first four possessions of the game, went 7-for-7 on third down in the first half and held Washington without a touchdown. The Nittany Lions improved to 4-0 all-time against Washington after winning their first Big Ten game over the Huskies.
"In our locker room and in the Lasch facility and on our practice fields, we’ve got a ton to be proud of, and we focus on that," Franklin said after the Washington game. "We focus on making corrections, and I'm proud of my guys. I'm proud of my staff and how we go about our business. We value winning, and if you watch college football all over the country, it's hard to win on a consistent basis. You see it every single week, upsets and things like that. So, we value winning. We respect winning and what it takes. And we get back to work on Sunday’s, in the Lasch building and on the Lasch practice fields."
Penn State lost running back Nicholas Singleton against Washington due to a second-half injury. At his weekly news conference Monday, Franklin characterized Singelton's injury as "short-term" but did not expand further.
Penn State returns to Minnesota for the first time since 2019, when it was 8-0 and ranked fifth in the nation. The Golden Gophers won that game 31-26, and Penn State capped an 11-2 season with a victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State is 10-6 all-time against Minnesota, including a 4-4 record on the road. Penn State will play at Minnesota's Huntingdon Bank Stadium for the second time.
Penn State has one regular-season kickoff time to announce: its Nov. 30 finale against Maryland.
