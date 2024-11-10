Penn State Routs Washington With a Superb First-Half Performance in the White Out
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State subdued any potential hangover from last week's loss to Ohio State by playing its best first half of the season Saturday night in a 35-6 win over Washington. The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on all four first-half possessions, went 7-for-7 on third down and made an interception to run the Huskies out of Beaver Stadium quickly.
A White Out crowd of 110,233 got some catharsis, if not satisfaction, by celebrating two Tyler Warren red-zone touchdowns, either of which might have come in handy in a 20-13 loss to the Buckeyes last week. However, Penn State (8-1) also properly hit the reset switch on its season, leaving no doubt against Washington.
Penn State also inverted its 2024 process. After scoring 28 first-quarter points, tying a season-high, the Nittany Lions went scoreless in the third quarter for the first time this season. Which ultimately didn't matter.
Penn State plays a nearly perfect first half
Penn State football fans wanted Warren in the red zone last week against Ohio State. Well, they certainly got him in the first half Saturday night against Washington. Warren scored a pair of 3rd-and-goal touchdowns from the Wildcat, as Penn State took a 28-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime. The Nittany Lions demonstrated no Ohio State hangover, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions for the first time this season. Every touchdown came in the red zone, and quarterback Drew Allar didn't take the snap on three of them.
Penn State dominated the first half, outgaining Washington 264-71, going 7-for-7 on third down and allowing just 12 rushing yards. Defensive end Abdul Carter had his rush legs, recording two tackles for loss, and safety Jaylen Reed made his third interception of the season.
Tyler Warren returns to dominant form
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki evidently heard the questions ("Where's Warren?") about the Nittany Lions' four-and-out red-zone possession in a 20-13 los to Ohio State. So he called Warren's number twice from the Wildcat against the Huskies. Warren scored on both snaps, going over the top on the first and through on the second.
A week late perhaps. But anyway, Warren also did his leaping thing under the lights again. On the first touchdown, Warren jumped over Washington's front for his second prime-time touchdown leap of the season. Warren scored on a similar play against Illinois, leaving a sea of white at Beaver Stadium to wonder where that play was against Ohio State.
Penn State once again deployed Warren across the offense, giving him three carries and two passing attempts, including one on its fourth-quarter scoring drive. Warren also looked sharp at his day job, catching eight passes for 75 yards. His one lapse: a third-quarter fumble that Washington recovered.
Nicholas Singleton leaves the game
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton did not return to the game after a nine-yard carry on the first play of the team's second drive of the third quarter. It was unclear whether Singleton was hurt during that play or before. He returned the second-half opening kickoff 97 yards for an apparent touchdown, which was called back by holding.
In Singleton's absence, freshman running back Corey Smith made his Penn State debut, getting a carry on the Nittany Lions' fourth-quarter scoring drive. Smith later sprinted left for a 78-yard run, the Nittany Lions' longest offensive play of the season.
Abdul Carter breaks the game
Abdul Carter played his best game at defensive end this season, generating havoc in the Washington backfield. He made four tackles for loss, including two sacks, and forced a fumble that Washington recovered. Carter also doesn't bother complaining about holding, which appears to happen often.
Carter has been disruptive all season, but this was his finest four-quarter performance.
Penn State goes no-huddle to cap a superb first half
The Nittany Lions capped the first half by running a sharp two-minute offense, emphasis on run, to close the first half with touchdowns on all four of their possessions. Penn State scored three of those touchdowns on 3rd-and-goal, including Drew Allar's 8-yard touchdown pass Julian Fleming. Running back Kaytron Allen looked particularly lively on a 17-yard gain during which he darted inside and outside a block to gain the red zone.
There, Allar finally threw a Big Ten touchdown pass to a receiver for the first time. Fleming's touchdown pass also marked his first receiving score since October 2022, when he was with Ohio State.
The Huskies retreat
Washington coach Jedd Fisch curiously settled for two second-half field goals, the first trailing 28-0 in the third quarter. Fisch kicked a second to cut the Nittany Lions' lead to 28-6.
The Huskies also made a quarterback change at halftime, replacing Will Rogers (10-for-13, 59 yards) with Demond Williams Jr. (6-fof-10, 60 yards). Washington had 138 yards of total offense before Williams scrambled for 43 yards on the team's final offensive series.
Up Next
Penn State visits Purdue on Nov. 16 for Game 10 of the 2024 regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
