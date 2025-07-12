Bob Williams, Penn State Football National Champion, Passes Away at 61
Bob Williams, a tight end on Penn State's 1982 national championship team who played for three NFL teams, died July 2 in South Carolina. He was 61.
Williams, originally from Easton, Pennsylvania, was a redshirt freshman on the 1982 Penn State team that defeated No. 1 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl for the program's first national title. Williams caught two touchdown passes during Penn State's 1985 season, including a key score in the Nittany Lions' season-opening 20-18 win over seventh-ranked Maryland. Penn State went 11-1 and finished third in the final AP poll that season.
Williams spent five seasons with the Nittany Lions and was selected in the seventh round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Williams also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles during his professional career.
According to his obituary, Williams moved to South Carolina several years ago to spend more time with his family. The Allentown Morning Call reported that Williams had been diagnosed with glioblastoma.
"Saturdays in the fall were sacred to Dad — he never missed a Penn State football game, proudly wearing his blue and white and cheering as if he were right there in the stands," according to his obituary. "But even more important to him than college football was showing up for his kids. Whether he was standing on the sidelines with a smile or coaching from the bench, he was always there-present, encouraging, and proud. For eight unforgettable years, Dad dedicated his time and heart to coaching youth sports, where he left a lasting mark on every child he mentored."
According to the obituary, memorial contributions can be be made to Caring House Cancer Center in Durham, North Carolina.