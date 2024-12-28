Boise State's Stacy Collins Gets a Reunion With Penn State at the Fiesta Bowl
Two years ago, Stacy Collins left Boise State for Penn State, bringing with him a high school player whom he considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. Collins returned to Boise State earlier this year, but that lineman is starting for the Nittany Lions. Vega Ioane said he's looking forward to a brief reunion Tuesday at the Fiesta Bowl before Penn State takes on Boise State.
"He was probably the biggest part of me coming here," Ioane, Penn State's all-Big Ten left guard, said of Collins this week. "He was the first one to reach out to me, we talked a little bit, he got me out here, he got the coaches involved, and got me in contact with Coach Traut [offensive line coach Phil Trautwein]. I'm grateful for him and everything he's done for me. I wouldn't be here at Penn State without him."
Collins is one of the unique connections between Penn State and Boise State for the Fiesta Bowl. Collins had never coached east of the Central Time Zone (save for a stint in Austria in the late 1990s) before James Franklin hired him as Penn State's special teams coordinator in 2022. Collins had spent the previous season at Boise State, with head coach Andy Avalos, as special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach. He arrived at Penn State with a reputation for recruiting the West well and leading strong specialist units.
In his two seasons at Penn State, Collins mentored kickers Alex Felkins and Jake Pinegar, punters Barney Amor and Riley Thompson and returners Nicholas Singleton and Daequan Hardy. But when Boise State coach Spencer Danielson called in January, Collins returned to Idaho, saying, "We know how special of a place it is and what can be achieved there, which is why I'm proud to bleed blue." Danielson made Collins his assistant head coach as well.
"He's been really good being that leader on the team for special teams," Singleton said. "Setting the tone every time we step on the field. He's that energy guy. Everybody loves him. Everybody thinks he's funny. ... I can't wait to see him again and go up against him."
Collins is the second former special teams coordinator Penn State will see this season. In the Big Ten Championship Game, the Nittany Lions squared off against Oregon's Joe Lorig, who preceded Collins in the role. And Collins left an impression with the Penn State players.
"I remember he was a funny guy, funny coach," Penn State linebacker Kobe King said. "He was always dialed in on being detailed and intentional and doing things the right way. He's a great guy, just like any other coach, but he was always dialed in and focused on being intentional."
Added Penn State special teams captain Dom DeLuca, "Coach Collins was my guy. We had a great relationship. Just being able to talk with him — we would go eat at his house — being able to meet his family, we had a good relationship. He decided to move on and do better things, and I'm excited for him. I'm happy for him, and I'm proud for him. Being able to go against him this week, I'm excited to play against him."
Penn State meets Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
