Cael Sanderson Says Matt Campbell Fits Right in at Penn State

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell finally emerged from the transfer portal this weekend, taking his first major public tour of the fan base. Campbell spoke at Friday's Penn State-Nebraska wrestling match before dropping the ceremonial puck at Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State men's hockey game at Beaver Stadium.

Already, Campbell is making friends among his fellow coaches. Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson has become a quick admirer of his fellow former Iowa State coach.

"He's just our kind of guy," Sanderson told reporters in State College after the Nittany Lions' 26-12 win over Nebraska. "Fits right in. Really similar perspective and focus."

"It's an absolute honor to be here with the greatest fans in the entire country and ... the greatest wrestling program in the entire country," Campbell told the 13,255 in attendance at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Sanderson and Campbell certainly have some shared history. Sanderson is an Iowa State legend. He won four NCAA championships and went 159-0 with the Cyclones before becoming their head coach in 2006.

Sanderson spent three years coaching at Iowa State before taking the Penn State job in 2009 and since has led the Nittany Lions to 12 NCAA titles in 16 years. Penn State has won an NCAA-record 83 consecutive matches dating to 2020 and is pursuing its fifth consecutive NCAA team title.

Meanwhile, Campbell arrived at Penn State State after 10 seasons at Iowa State, where he is the winningest football coach in program history. Campbell went 72-55 with the Cyclones, including the school-record 11-win season in 2024.

Though the coaches have different backgrounds (Sanderson is from Utah, Campbell from Ohio), they share a working ethos. Both coaches prioritize development as their top purpose. Sanderson said he's looking forward to getting to know Campbell better.

"I don't know him real well," Sanderson said. "I look forward to spending more time with him. We've talked a few times on the phone. I think he's going to do a great job. I think we're in a good spot."

Campbell, who has said that he's a college wrestling fan, actually took a phone call from Sanderson in early December, when he was considering the job. The coaches chatted about Penn State's coaching culture and how Campbell might fit. They also discussed the pros and cons of leaving Iowa State for Penn State.

"He really helped me," Campbell said of Sanderson. "It was almost like giving me the saving grace of, 'Man, I know what you’re feeling. And I’m telling you that this is the right decision for you. This is the right decision for your family.'"

Campbell didn't play football at Iowa State but became a legend there nonetheless. He is the Cyclones' winningest head coach, winning 72 games over 10 seasons, and called his decision to leave "paralyzingly hard." Sanderson's welcome call, which lasted about 45 minutes, made a significant difference, as they shared memories of Ames and their "similar pasts."

"We’re all diehard wrestling fans," Campbell said. "It really meant a lot to me when he called. He identified some of the things we were feeling leaving there and worked me through it. I appreciated it."

On the same day Campbell was introduced at Beaver Stadium, Sanderson held his weekly media availability on the other side of campus. The wrestling coach said that he and Campbell discussed their share philosophies and called Campbell "humble" and "very competitive."



“Obviously he's a great coach," Sanderson said of Campbell. "We've been hearing about him for a long time. A lot of his philosophies and his approach are some things we appreciate, that we focus on a lot of those same things. I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s a very genuine, sincere, hard-nosed, hard-working guy. I think [Penn State Athletic Director] Pat Kraft did an awesome in job hiring him. We’re excited. Couldn’t really do better."

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson reacts during a Big Ten match against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campbell has spent the past eight weeks submersed in a Penn State football roster rebuild. Campbell brought in 40 players from the transfer portal, including 24 from his 2025 Iowa State roster. More than half of the Nittany Lions on the 2026 roster will be new.

But during a Friday appearance on Big Ten Network. Campbell also praised the 52 Nittany Lions who returned from last year's team.

"I want young men that want to be here at Penn State and want to win championships at Penn State," Campbell said at his introductory press conference in December. "It has to start there."

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach Matt Campbell (center) performs the ceremonial puck drop to Michigan State Spartans defenseman Matt Basgall (9) and Penn State Nittany Lions forward Dane Dowiak (19) at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

