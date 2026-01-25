How Matt Campbell Put Together His First Penn State Roster

Before leaving Yankee Stadium in late December, Penn State's Terry Smith provided a glimpse into new head coach Matt Campbell's plans for the NIttany Lions. Smith, as interim head coach, and Campbell had worked parallel and crossover plans to prepare Penn State not only for the future but also for the the Pinstripe Bowl.

So following Penn State's 22-10 win over Clemson, what he called the "greatest moment of my life," Smith looked ahead to what he also called a promising future.

"It was a great ride. I'm ready for the next chapter," Smith said. "I'm ready to pass the torch on to Coach Campbell. He's an amazing individual and leader and Penn State is in great hands, and I'm ready to help him achieve greatness."

So how's that going so far? Six weeks into Campbell's tenure as the Penn State football coach, here's what we know about the Nittany Lions and that future.

Matt Campbell's Penn State makeover by the numbers

Campbell essentially has turned over half the Penn State roster in under two months. Here's what the numbers say:

52: Players Campbell retained from Penn State's 2025 roster. That's still a significant group of players who were part of a chaotic season in which the Nittany Lions saw their head coach fired but still took unbeaten national champ Indiana to the final seconds and semifinalist Oregon to overtime.

50: Players from Penn State's 2025 roster who entered the transfer portal. With more than 20 other players exhusting their eligibility, that means more than 70 players on Penn State's 2025 roster no longer are with the program.

40: Players Campbell has signed so far from the transfer portal. The group includes 34 players from Power 4 teams, 28 of them from the Big 12. Penn State also signed players from the Big Ten, ACC and SEC.

24: Players Campbell brought with him from Iowa State, by far the largest contingent of inbound talent to Penn State's roster. That includes multiple starters from the Cyclones' 2025 offense, notably quarterback Rocco Becht.

12: Players who transferred to Virginia Tech to play for James Franklin. Most notable are quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds.

Penn State's five most important transfers

1. Quarterback Rocco Becht: Campbell made his three-year starter at Iowa State the offensive priority for good reason. Becht will be a fourth-year starter at Penn State, bringing with him 26 wins, 9,274 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and a career 60.7-percent completion rate. Both Becht and Campbell also seem energized by the move.

"We were listening to him talk yesterday, and something about him changed,"Becht told ESPN's Pete Thamel in January. "He's got the resources and people behind him and a program behind him to do what he wants to do — compete for a national championship."

2. Tight end Benjamin Brahmer: Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser made the 6-7 Brahmer an offensive focus last season, particularly in the red zone. He caught six touchdown passes from Becht and should upgrade that number with the Nittany Lions.

3. Defensive tackle Siale Taupaki: Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn appear to prefer big, West Coast run-stuffers on the interior. Taupaki (6-4, 335) and Keanu Williams (6-5, 320) both played for Lynn at UCLA two years ago and bring size and experience to Penn State. Taupaki, in particular, will play his eighth season of college football. A bold move for both parties.

4. Wide receiver Chase Sowell: Receivers coach Noah Pauley brings a fresh start to Penn State's most challenging position group. And Sowell brings consistent hands and a downfield threat.

5. Linebacker Kooper Ebel: One of two starting linebackers (with Caleb Bacon) to transfer from Iowa State, Ebel is a veteran playmaker in the middle who gives Lynn a sure tackler to build around.

The five most important Nittany Lions who Campbell retained

1. Cornerback Daryus Dixson: Penn State fielded plenty of gifted young players in 2025, led by the freshman cornerback who broke up three passes in the Pinstripe Bowl. Dixson's decision certainly was impacted by Smith, but Campbell also made a statement by retaining the budding star.

2. Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh: The two-year starter at tacke and guard is Penn State's most experienced returning player. He also made a strong statement in returning, citing his "full confidence" in Campbell.

3. Linebacker Tony Rojas: He was among Penn State's best defensive players before an October season-ending injury. If Rojas can get back to full strength, he'll be a player Lynn can deploy multiple ways.

4. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea: Paired with Brahmer, Rappleyea will give Penn State one of the top tight-end punches in the Big Ten. Rappleyea was exceptional late in the season and is a superb blocking tight end, which the offense needs.

5. Receiver Koby Howard: The freshman averaged 19 yards per catch on limited opportunities that grew late in the season. He had plenty of offers elsewhere but returned to an offense that could make him a star.

Five under-the-radar Nittany Lions to watch

1. Defensive tackle Keanu Williams: The 6-5, 320-pound sixth-year senior from UCLA joins Taupaki in adding size and experience to Penn State's new interior.

2. Running back James Peoples: Can a former 4-star running back from Ohio State be under the radar? Peoples left the Buckeyes looking for a breakout chance, which he'll have to make on his own in a newly crowded room.

3. Receiver Brett Eskildsen: Another Iowa State product, Eskildsen is the prototype Campbell recruit: a 3-star prospect who emerges as a consistent producer.

4. Offensive lineman Brock Riker: Texas State's starting center was a 2025 freshman All-American, according to The Athletic, and an immediate candidate to replace two-year starter Nick Dawkins.

5. Quarterback Connor Barry: A prolific left-handed passer from Division III Christopher Newport, Barry is the experienced quarterback Penn State needed to compete for the backup role to Becht.

