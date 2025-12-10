Cael Sanderson Says Penn State 'Couldn't Really Do Better' Than Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell is a college wrestling fan, so he had to take the call Saturday night. Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson was on the line, calling to welcome Campbell to Penn State and to provide a glimpse of what to expect. After all, Sanderson was in Campbell's position 16 years ago.

"He really helped me," Campbell, Penn State's new football coach, said of Sanderson. "It was almost like giving me the saving grace of, 'Man, I know what you’re feeling. And I’m telling you that this is the right decision for you. This is the right decision for your family.'"

Penn State, which introduced Campbell on Monday during an occasionally emotional press conference, certainly tapped the state's highest-profile leadership to court and welcome its new football coach. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called Campbell last Thursday before he accepted the job, and Sanderson called Saturday to congratulate him for taking it. They also shared some time discussing Ames, Iowa.

Much like Campbell, Sanderson left Iowa State for an opportunity at Penn State, one that he turned into 12 national-championship teams and one of the leading dynasties in college sports. Sanderson is a legend at Iowa State, where he went 159-0 and won four NCAA titles as the greatest college wrestler in history.

Sanderson coached at his alma mater for three seasons, winning the Big 12 title every season, before taking the Penn State job in 2009. Since then, Sanderson has led the Nittany Lions to 12 NCAA team titles in 16 seasons and is on the verge of breaking Oklahoma State's record for the longest win streak in Division I men's wrestling history.

Campbell didn't play football at Iowa State but became a legend there nonetheless. He is the Cyclones' winningest head coach, winning 72 games over 10 seasons, and called his decision to leave "paralyzingly hard." Sanderson's welcome call, which lasted about 45 minutes, made a significant difference, as they shared memories of Ames and their "similar pasts."

"We’re all diehard wrestling fans," Campbell said. "It really meant a lot to me when he called. He identified some of the things we were feeling leaving there and worked me through it. I appreciated it."

Sanderson, whose team is chasing its fifth consecutive national championship, characteristically, and with self-deprecation. downplayed his side of the call. He said it was a "normal conversation," though Campbell clearly thought differently.

"I was appreciative he wasn’t trying to get off the phone with me," Sanderson told reporters Monday, just after Campbell's press conference had concluded. "That’s usually what happens in my life. We just talked through different things.

"We just talked a little philosophy and talked about the program out here, and he’s going to do a really good job. You can tell he’s a very humble guy and very competitive, and put those two things together and that's a pretty darn good recipe there."

In introducing Campbell, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft used phrasing similar to that which he has used to describe Sanderson.

"He doesn't just coach players," Kraft said of Campbell. "He cultivates leaders, scholars, teammates, and future fathers who carry Penn State's values with them for the rest of their lives."

That ethos resonated with Sanderson, whose team is ranked No. 1 in the country and has won 74 consecutive matches. The Nittany Lions need three more wins to break Oklahoma State's Division I record for consecutive wins.

“Obviously he's a great coach," Sanderson said of Campbell. "We've been hearing about him for a long time. A lot of his philosophies and his approach are some things we appreciate, that we focus on a lot of those same things. I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s a very genuine, sincere, hard-nosed, hard-working guy. I think Pat Kraft did an awesome in job hiring him. We’re excited. Couldn’t really do better.

“I still have connections in Ames. … They love him, so I think it was obviously a really tough loss for them," Sanderson added. "We’re super excited and blessed by it. You can just tell he’s a good dude. That’s what it’s all about."

Campbell said he has watched Sanderson's teams from Ames for years and looks forward to attending a Penn State match on campus. He'll have his first chance Jan. 10, when the Nittany Lions host Rutgers at Rec Hall in their Big Ten opener.

"We've watched Cael from afar and talked about building excellence in a program the way Cael has," Campbell said. "To be able to link arms with him, I couldn't be more grateful. And Cael, I really appreciate your time."

