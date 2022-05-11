Skip to main content

Penn State Receivers Are Cashing In

Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson join Sportico's list of the world's highest-paid athletes. Could Jahan Dotson be next?

Welcome to the club, Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson.

Two former Penn State receivers earned big paydays over the past year, vaulting them into the stratosphere of the world's highest-paid athletes. According to Sportico, which covers sports business, Godwin and Robinson are two of the 25 NFL players who rank among the world's 100 athletes with the highest earnings.

Godwin ranks No. 47 on Sportico's list after signing a new three-year, $60 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Godwin received an $18.75 million signing bonus, according to the contract-tracking site Spotrac.

Sportico estimates that Godwin earned $36.8 million over the past year, $34.8 million of that in salary from the Bucs. Godwin was among the NFL's three highest-paid receivers, according to Sporticoc.

Robinson, meanwhile, signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, according to Spotrac. Sportico ranks Robinson at No. 77 on the worldwide list with estimated earnings of $32.4 million over the past year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Penn State's two receivers on the Sportico top 100 earned an estimated $69.2 million. The next to join them in the stratosphere could be Jahan Dotson, the Washington Commanders' first-round pick. Dotson stands to sign a projected $15 million deal over four years, according to Spotrac.

Sportico's list of the world's highest-earning athletes is a fascinating mix of those who earn huge salaries and those who make most of their money through endorsements. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tops the list at $126.9 million.

Read More

Jahan Dotson 'looks as solid as advertised,' Washington coach Ron Rivera says

Saquon Barkley, Shaka Toney and Jahan Dotson highlight a unique Penn State graduation day

The view from Atlanta: How Arnold Ebiketie fits with the Falcons

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State's Sean Clifford and Mike Yurcich
Football

Time to 'Right the Ship,' Penn State's Sean Clifford Says

By Mark Wogenrich6 hours ago
Penn State Old Main
Football

Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main Vandalized

By Mark WogenrichMay 8, 2022
Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera and Jahan Dotson
Football

Washington Rookie Jahan Dotson Looks 'as Solid as Advertised,' Ron Rivera Says

By Mark WogenrichMay 8, 2022
Jahan Dotson of the Washington Commanders
Football

For Penn State Football, and the NFC East, a Unique Graduation Day

By Mark WogenrichMay 7, 2022
Conrad Hussey Penn State recruit
Football

Florida's Conrad Hussey Discusses Penn State Commitment

By Mark WogenrichMay 6, 2022
John Harrar vs. Nebraska
Basketball

Penn State's John Harrar, Returning to Football, Gets Invite From the Philadelphia Eagles

By Mark WogenrichMay 5, 2022
Patrick Kraft Penn State
Football

Penn State's New AD Condemns 'Sharks in the Water' Surrounding NIL

By Mark WogenrichMay 5, 2022
Beaver Stadium Whiteout
Football

Penn State and Syracuse Schedule Two-Game Football Series

By Mark WogenrichMay 4, 2022