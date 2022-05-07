For Penn State Football, and the NFC East, a Unique Graduation Day

Saquon Barkley left Penn State four years ago promising his family, and his coach, that he would complete his degree. This weekend, Barkley joined a unique group of Penn State athletes at the university's spring commencement ceremonies.

"If it takes me four years, five years, six years, no matter what, I'm going to get my college degree," Barkley said four years ago, before entering the 2018 NFL Draft. "That will be another special moment for my mother and me, when I'm able to go up there and get my college degree."

Barkley, the New York Giants running back, and two other members of the NFC East graduated from Penn State this weekend. The Washington Commanders' Jahan Dotson and Shaka Toney were among 15 current and former Lions to earn their degrees. Dotson said that coach Ron Rivera excused him from rookie minicamp to attend commencement ceremonies in State College.

"I was actually ready to skip graduation and be out there and practice, but [Rivera] said that’s a once-in-a-million type of thing," Dotson told reporters Friday in Washington. "He was all for me going, so I honestly hadn’t even thought about skipping practice until he brought that up."

Barkley, Dotson and Toney represent the NFL contingent of Penn State football's 2022 graduating class. Dotson completed what he called "probably the most exciting, spontaneous week of my life," going from first-round pick to rookie minicamp to commencement in the span of 10 days.

"It's big for me and my family to be able to achieve this goal of graduating from college, so it's going to be a really cool moment and end to a great week," Dotson said.

Toney is entering his second season with Washington after being a seventh-round pick in 2021. He played in 10 games last season, making 1.5 sacks.

Barkley, who is entering his fifth NFL season, always knew he would complete his degree. Barkley and Todd Kulka, who directs Penn State football's academic support center, worked together to create a course schedule Barkley employed to finish his degree.

"I don't have any doubts in my mind or hesitation that he won't follow through with that," Penn State coach James Franklin said in 2018. "I know how important that is to him and his family."

Penn State's football graduating class also includes former running back Noah Cain, who will play at LSU next season, and former receiver Daniel George, who recently announced that he will transfer to Akron and play for former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Jordan Miner, who retired from football for medical reasons, completed his degree as well.

Among the returning players graduating were defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and kicker Jake Pinegar.

According to Penn State, 142 athletes representing the school's 31 teams were scheduled to graduate this weekend.

Read More

The view from Washington: How Jahan Dotson fits with the Commanders

What Penn State's new athletic director doesn't want to change about Beaver Stadium

Penn State schedules two-game football series with Syracuse

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.