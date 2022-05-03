The View From Atlanta: How Arnold Ebiketie Fits with the Falcons

Ebiketie blossomed at Penn State last year. Can he take the next step in Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons selected Arnold Ebiketie in the second round of the NFL Draft, adding the skilled Penn State pass-rusher to a defense that needs help.

Jeremy Brener, editor of the FanNation site that covers the Atlanta Falcons, discusses Ebiketie's introduction to Atlanta, the role he'll play and how quickly he might contribute.

What’s the reaction in Atlanta to drafting Arnold Ebiketie in Round 2?

Jeremy Brener: At first it was a bit of a surprise. When the Falcons traded up five spots to pick at No. 38, a lot of fans probably thought quarterback Malik Willis was going to be the pick. However, when Ebikeite was announced, there was some surprise but not in a bad way.

The Falcons were dead last in the NFL in sacks last season (18). The next-highest team had 29, so drafting a pass rusher was arguably the team’s biggest need alongside receiver. Ebiketie was also one of the best pass rushers left on the board, so Falcons fans are excited to see him contribute right away.

What did Atlanta see in Ebiketie to make him its second-round pick?

Brener: Clearly they loved him because they traded up to get him, but 18 tackles for loss last season definitely stands out. He lives in the opponent's backfield, which is important for the Falcons, because outside of Grady Jarrett, there wasn’t someone threatening on the defensive line to do that. Now with Ebiketie coming from the side and DeAngelo Malone coming from the other side at linebacker, the pass rush is slowly growing back in Atlanta.

How will he make Atlanta's defense better?

Brener: He’s going to apply pressure, which Atlanta desperately needs. The Falcons already have one of the best cornerback tandems in the league with AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward but need a front seven to make plays for those corners. There’s a reason three of the team’s Day 2 picks were front-seven personnel. He’ll be able to contribute immediately.

What position does Atlanta project for Ebiketie long-term?

Brener: After drafting Ebiketie, the team drafted two linebackers, which makes me think Ebiketie will start at defensive end. But given his tweener size at 6-3, 253 pounds, he might eventually move to outside linebacker if the team ends up finding bigger defensive ends. But going into his rookie season, he likely projects as a defensive end.

What opportunity does Ebiketie have to contribute to the Falcons’ defense next season?

Brener: He’ll have as much opportunity as Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux have with their teams. As long as he stays healthy, Ebiketie could be the team’s best pass rusher. And while he may struggle to adjust to the NFL speed at first, he’ll be a menace once he gets comfortable.

