Drew Allar Seeks More Success in Penn State's Explosive-Play Offense
Many Penn State football fans feel that 2024 is a “prove it” year for Drew Allar in his second season as the starting quarterback. Through the first two weeks, the Nittany Lions are 2-0 under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s scheme. And in the new offense, Allar has shown off his strong arm with more deep shots.
Penn State has made plays of 40+ yards, tying for 16th nationally even though the team has played just two games. In 13 games last year, the team totaled only eight 40+ yard plays.
“There’s more shots these first two weeks than we did in the past, but I think we’ve done a good job of when those shots are happening, we’re hitting them,” Allar said this week. “I think it’s just a credit to Coach K and the offensive staff really, getting the primaries open for me when we’re taking those shots so then I’m able to take those shots downfield.”
Allar has thrown for 420 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has attempted just 37 passes but has an impressive 11.35 yards-per-attempt average. Allar is on pace to shatter his 6.76-yard average from last season.
RELATED: Penn State vs. Kent State preview, predictions
Penn State coach James Franklin said the passing game’s success so far this season has been a product of scheme and Allar’s development.
“I think we’re doing some really nice things scheme-wise, but I also think Drew’s gotten better as well,” Franklin said. “I think it’s probably a combination of both.”
New to the NCAA this season is the use of in-helmet communication and video tablets on the sidelines, which Allar feels has also helped boost the offense this year. Allar said he “loves” the new technology and uses the tablets between drives to analyze defenses and provide suggestions to Kotelnicki and Franklin when calling plays.
“Coach Franklin says you’re not watching film to watch your highlights or get mad at yourself for something you did wrong,” Allar said. “It’s more looking at the defense and their adjustments and playing off that. … I feel like it just helps the whole offense as a whole.”
The explosiveness and in-game adjustments have been a boon for the Nittany Lions, but one trend from last season that has continued early is the lack of catches for wide receivers. Tight end Tyler Warren leads the team with 11 receptions. The wide receiver room has combined for 10 receptions, nine between Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans. Julian Fleming has caught one pass.
Despite their lack of targets, the receivers have impacted the game in other ways, Allar said, notably in run blocking and clearing space for others to get open.
“My job is to throw it to the guy who’s open, and then whoever it is on certain games, that’s who it ends up being,” Allar said. “Obviously as an offense we want to spread the ball around as much as we can, just because that will help us balance out the run and pass game and get everyone involved in the game plan.”
Penn State hosts Kent State at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson