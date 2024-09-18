Penn State Safety KJ Winston Out With 'Long-Term' Injury
Penn State coach James Franklin addressed another injury Wednesday, one that will impact the Nittany Lions' defense significantly. Franklin said that starting safety KJ Winston will be out "long-term" with an undisclosed injury, leaving Penn State's defense without one of its top players.
Winston started Penn State's Sept. 7 game against Bowling Green but left in the second quarter and did not play in the second half. Franklin did not sound encouraged about the injury situation at his weekly press conference Monday, saying he might have more information later this week. Franklin addressed Winston's "long-term" absence with reporters in State College after practice Wednesday. As is policy, Franklin did not discuss the nature of Winston's injury or offer a recovery timeline.
Winston, a junior, was the Big Ten defensive player of the week following Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia in Week 1. He tied a career-high with 12 tackles, seven solo, and recovered a fumble in becoming Penn State's first DPOY in nearly two years. The returning starter played in 25 games in his first two seasons at Penn State and was all-Big Ten honorable mention last season, when he led the team with 60 tackles.
Winston has been receiving significant attention for the 2025 NFL Draft, including projections as a first-round pick. Rick Serritella's All Access Football scouting service projected Winston as the No. 2 safety in the draft class behind only Malaki Starks of Georgia.
In Winston, Penn State loses an assertive, run-stopping safety who demonstrates skill in pass coverage. He's also just a playmaker: Winston made 2.5 tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and broke up five passes in 2023.
Franklin said this week that true freshman Dejuan Lane could see more playing time if Winston is unavailable.
"Dejuan Lane is the next guy that we've been trying to get reps for," Franklin said Monday. "Obviously when you are talking about [safeties] Jay Reed and Zakee [Wheatley], those two guys played a ton of football for us and will need to continue. Dejuan is another guy that we've been trying to get more reps and more experience. That will be important, but we're going to have to develop a few more guys. Especially, hopefully, we'll see timing-wise how this whole thing will play out, but definitely for short-term we're going to have to develop some more guys.
"So Dejuan is going to be really important this week and obviously moving forward as well. He's a guy that we've been trying to get more involved. We had planned on playing him more last week. Didn't play out that way, but he's probably the guy that I would say our focus is on the most right now."
Winston is the second starter to sustain what Franklin termed a "long-term" injury during the regular season. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who started at West Virginia, was unavailable for the home opener against Bowling Green. Franklin later said that Rappleyea would be out "long-term."
Franklin has said that the Nittany Lions are dealing with a "spike" in injuries this season. Players out "long-term" include defensive end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Keon Wylie, freshman receiver Peter Gonzalez and freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik.
Penn State hosts Kent State at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
