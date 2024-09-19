Penn State Vs. Kent State: Preview, Predictions, How to Watch
Penn State concludes its two-week return to training camp Saturday, hosting Kent State in its final non-conference game of the 2024 season. We've explained why this game is on Penn State's schedule now, and the fans' reaction at Beaver Stadium will be interesting to follow.
First, how many will show up for the game? Since Penn State had a bye week, and it's only the second home game, the crowd should top six figures. However, this isn't an appealing matchup, and the Nittany Lions host Big Ten opponents the next two weeks, beginning with a night game against Illinois. Second, how will fans react to the game? Will they expect Penn State to match Tennessee's 71-0 win over Kent State last week? Will they boo if the Golden Flashes score a touchdown? Will they be angry if the Nittany Lions don't cover? (almost assuredely)
Still, a game that shouldn't be competitive can be interesting. A look at the grace notes of Penn State vs. Kent State:
No. 10 Penn State (2-0) Vs. Kent State (0-3)
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: BTN+
- Betting line: Penn State is a 49-point favorite, according to DraftKings
- Series history: Penn State leads 6-0
- Last meeting: Penn State 63-10 in 2018
The Story Line
Penn State coach James Franklin delivered some more bad injury news this week, confirming that safety KJ Winston is out "long-term." Winston, a captain and one of Penn State's best defensive players, will be difficult to replace. Penn State won't attempt it. Instead, the Nittany Lions will rely on their two other veteran safeties, Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley, mix in a true freshman in Dejuan Lane and likely forego the "Lion" spot that Reed played for a more traditional nickel cornerback. The loss of Winston further depletes a defensive lineup that has lost at least a half-dozen players for a variety of reasons.
Before the season, sophomore safety King Mack transferred to Alabama. Had he stayed, Mack likely would be Winston's replacement. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher and linebacker Keon Wylie are on the "long-term" injury list. Then in August, Penn State announced that defensive end Jameial Lyons and linebacker Kaveion Keys no longer were with the program or enrolled in school. Winston became the sixth key player Penn State's defense has lost either before or during the season.
That's certainly not a referndum on Penn State's expectations for Saturday or its playoff chances this season. It's still a talent-rich defense. However, Saturday's game now becomes a test drive for the changes that Winston's departure will prompt. For instance: Does Penn State continue playing a majority of three-safety formations or does it add another linebacker? Is cornerback Cam Miller, who started the Peach Bowl, ready for a larger role? What about Lane, the freshman safety coaches have praised since training camp?
This week, Franklin said that Penn State's defense would be playing "with a chip on their shoulder," residue from allowing 24 first-half points to Bowling Green. Which is fine. However, the Nittany Lions also need to generate some solid conclusions from this game about what's next for their defensive personnel.
Penn State Players to Watch
Dani Dennis-Sutton: Penn State's defensive line can help the changing secondary by getting a consistent pass rush. This is a good game for Dennis-Sutton to break out his power rush.
Zakee Wheatley: The safety, who has one of Penn State's three interceptions, takes on a larger role in Winston's absence. This is a crucial stretch of games for him to become a headliner on the road to USC.
Khalil Dinkins: The tight end missed the opener with a lingering training camp injury and played eight snaps against Bowling Green. Franklin said Dinkins is back to form, so he should get a lot of good work alongside Tyler Warren.
Kent State Players to Watch
Chrishon McCray: The receiver, who led the MAC in yards per game, returns as Kent State's most interesting playmaker. He'll be a good coverage test for Penn State's secondary.
Devin Kargman: Kent State's quarterback, who's from Camden N.J., is having a tough time, completing 55.6 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His offensive line also has allowed seven sacks.
Rocco Nicholl: The linebacker, a Philadelphia native, and St. Joseph's Prep graduate, is Kent State's leading tackler and a player Franklin said stands out on film.
The Predictions
Mark Wogenrich: How precise can Penn State play Saturday? That's the lead question here. Kent State has allowed 149 points in three games, the most in college football, and does not field a competitive defense for the Nittany Lions. Its offense has scored one first-half touchdown against FBS teams. The Nittany Lions should be in and out by halftime. Drew Allar shouldn't throw a second-half pass. Linebackers Kobe King and Tony Rojas shouldn't make more than 2-3 second-half tackles. That said, Penn State needs to own the blowout and perhaps even the shutout. Penn State 59, Kent State 0
Daniel Mader: Let’s try this again. The Nittany Lions were “supposed" to blow out Bowling Green in Week 2, which didn’t exactly happen — but giving credit where it’s due, that proved to be a solid Falcons team. On the other hand, the Golden Flashes are currently ranked dead last in ESPN’s College Football Power Index and coming off of a 71-0 loss to Tennessee. This shouldn't be close. Expect Penn State to coast and focus on playing some cleaner football out of the bye. Penn State 63, Kent State 3
Sam Woloson: Kent State is arguably the worst team in the FBS, being outscored 149-41 in its 0-3 start. Especially after the scare against Bowling Green, Penn State should hit the gas pedal and put away the Golden Flashes by the end of the first half. Coming out of a bye, this should be the tuneup the Nittany Lions need before starting Big Ten play. Penn State 45, Kent State 3
