Penn State Is 'Right There' and Ready to Contend, Kirk Herbstreit Says

Sometimes, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said, people will ask about the best college football games he has called in his broadcasting career. One inevitably commands his memory.

"The first game that come to mind is the [2017] Penn State-USC Rose Bowl Game," Herbstreit said on an ESPN conference call. "It was just a perfect setting and a game that went down to the wire, but I don't think I'll forget that one for a long time."

Herbstreit returns to Pasadena after calling the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia for another Rose Bowl broadcast. He and Chris Fowler will be in the booth Jan. 2 for the Penn State-Utah game, one he expects to be another Rose Bowl gem.

Herbstreit previewed the game in the media call, discussing how Penn State should approach Utah quarterback Cam Rising, the Utes' consistency and Penn State being "right there" on the verge of contending.

Here's a Q&A from the call.

Question: When you look at Utah's program, ... how much has this two-year stretch enhanced their perception as a national brand?

Kirk Herbstreit: I think people that weren't familiar with the brand or with [coach] Kyle Whittingham and what he's been doing for a long time, if you're a fan of the sport, it makes you want to dig a little bit deeper and recognize what they've been. We go back to covering them when they were in the Mountain West, and even when Urban [Meyer] was there, I used to do Thursday Night Football out there, so I've known about the brand of football that they've played for almost 20 years.

"I've tried to stand on mountaintops and tried to explain to people their brand of football and how consistent it's been over the years. I feel really good that they've been able to get to the Rose Bowl the last couple years and show who they are. And I don't think it's the last two years. I think it's the last 20 years or longer of who they've been. ... I love the program. I love Kyle. I love Cam Rising. I'm a fan, have been for a long time.

Q: Can you talk a little bit about what you want to see from Cam Rising at the Rose Bowl Game and kind of what makes him a threat for opposing defenses?

Herbstreit: I think what makes him a threat is his competitive spirit and his ability to create when there's pressure. And I think, go back to the Rose Bowl Game last year, or the Pac-12 championship game this year, people get to him and yet he's slippery and he's able to keep his eyes down field. Sometimes scrambles for first downs with his legs and other times he's able to find time and keep his vision downfield and find an open receiver.

But I would say at 6-2 and 220 pounds, his competitive spirit and his ability to create are probably the two greatest assets that he has. And if I'm Penn State, I've got to somehow affect his rhythm and what he does and force the ball downfield. A lot of his throws, unless he finds a tight end on a seam, are underneath coverage and then he forces the defense to try to make tackles on some of these shorter throws.

Penn State's got to try to take away some of the easier throws, and especially with [tight end Dalton] Kincaid out, they've got to make him find other receivers downfield. You've got to eliminate the Utah tight ends, which is a staple of their offense. Make them throw the ball out on the perimeter. I'm sure that's what Penn State will try to do, that and try to corral Cam Rising because like I said, his ability to create will be, I think one of Penn State's biggest challenges.

Herbstreit: As a broadcaster of a game, you don't really pull for teams. You pull for games, and that's what you pull for was that game. It was exactly what you would hope for: a close game, lots of points, and the two stars of these teams kind of going back and forth on that stage at the Rose Bowl. So yeah, it was fantastic.

And people always ask me, what's your best game or favorite game you ever called? And it's so hard. Unless you sat down and thought about it. The first games that come to mind is the Penn State-USC Rose Bowl Game that year. It was just a perfect setting and a game that went down to the wire, but I don't think I'll forget that one for a long time.

Q: What impresses you about this version of Penn State?

Herbstreit: I've watched them every week and I've been impressed with the young backs. You've got a veteran quarterback with a couple young backs. Really good defense. I'm excited for this game because I think it's a chance for Penn State to maybe show who they really are, because they only played two ranked teams and lost in both of those games.

[The Lions] battled with Ohio State, and the Michigan game got out of hand, but this is an opportunity on a big stage against a highly ranked team. For Penn State, minus a couple players, they still can go out and show that they're a legitimate top-10 team. So, I think there's a lot on the table for them. And like I said, if you lose this game, I don't think it's a huge deal. But if you win this game, I think it raises some eyebrows about who this team was this year.

Q: Are we seeing Penn State take another step forward in the national conversation? Do you see maybe a transition there?

Herbstreit: I feel like they've been kind of heading in that direction for the last few years. We were just talking about that Rose Bowl with USC, with Saquon Barkley. I feel like really the last four or five years that this team and this program have been so close, and I know their fan base wants to get over that hump and ultimately win and get into the playoff.

I just feel like they're a program that's where Michigan was prior to last year, kind of knocking on the door, but not quite getting that signature win to be able to get them into the playoff. But it doesn't mean they're way beyond even imagining that. They're right there. To me, I think there's stability. I think there's continuity despite the losses with coordinators and players over the years. I feel like overall James [Franklin] has done a really good job there and I feel like they continue to recruit at a pretty consistent level to give them a chance to be that close. And as we expand to 12 [teams], it's hard to imagine not having Penn State in the playoff as we move forward into this next era of college football.

