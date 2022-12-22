First Impressions of Penn State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Penn State signed 22 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which may or may not be finished, according to coach James Franklin.

The Lions have plenty of needs, Franklin said Wednesday, notably at wide receiver and offensive tackle. They're also awaiting the final decision of one long-time commit.

Here's a glimpse at Penn State's 2023 recruiting class and what it brings to the program.

By the Numbers

22: Signees

19: Number of team captains



15: Recruits ranked as 4-star prospects or higher by the major sites

13: National rank, according to 247Sports

12: Defensive recruits

11: Players enrolling in January

10: Offensive recruits

6: Number of players ranked in Pennsylvania and Virginia's top 10, per 247Sports



3: State champions

First Impressions of Penn State's Class

Penn State followed its superb 2022 class, which produced Big Ten freshman of the year Nicholas Singleton, with another standout group. The two highest-ranked signees are offensive linemen: 5-star tackle J'Ven Williams from Wyomissing (Pa.) High and 4-star lineman Alex Birchmeier of Broad Run (Va.) High.

"We're very, very happy with the class," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "There's a lot of balance in the class, offense and defense, as well as early enrollees. ... The class is about split from offense to defense, from little guys to big guys. I think we’ve got a really good mix there."

The 5-Star Lineman

Offensive lineman J'Ven Williams is the highest-ranked player of Penn State's class, earning 5-star grades from 247Sports and On3. He's the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania and the top-ranked interior lineman nationally.

Williams played at Wyomissing High, where he was the conference player of the year and a two-time all-state selection. He also broke the Pennsylvania Class 2A shot-put record formerly held by Joe Kovacs, a Penn State grad and two-time world shot-put champion.

Any Early Contributors?

Penn State's 2022 class made an immediate impact behind running backs Singleton and Kaytron Allen, linebacker Abdul Carter, offensive lineman Drew Shelton and defensive linemen Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton. Quarterback Drew Allar also established himself as the No. 2 behind Sean Clifford.

Franklin hinted that the 2023 class could deliver similar production.

"By the time we got to the midpoint of the season, some of [the 2022 recruits] were playing at a really high level," Franklin said. "There started to be a buzz not only in the conference but nationally about some of those guys. We feel the same way about this class.

"... We'll see how it plays out. What I always say is, I hope that these guys turn out to be who we think they are and then I hope we got lucky on two or three."

Players to Watch

Tony Rojas: The 6-2, 195-pound linebacker needs to gain mass but could make a quick impact on the defensive depth chart. He had a monster senior season at Fairfax (Va.) High, making 72 tackles, 13 sacks and five forced fumbles. Rojas also rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, demonstrating his two-way skill.

King Mack: The 4-star safety helped St. Thomas Aquinas to its third consecutive state title in Florida, making 58 tackles and two interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown. The Lions certainly are comfortable breaking in young players to their secondary.

Alex Birchmeier: He's the No. 2-ranked player in Penn State's class, a versatile offensive lineman who can play all three interior positions. In fact, he might be able to play all five; Franklin said he's interesting in testing Birchmeier at tackle. But the freshman certainly could find his way onto the interior depth chart.

Andrew Rappleyea: One of three tight ends in the class, the Milton (Mass.) Academy standout will draw comparisons to Pat Freiermuth. Rappleyea is a ready-to-play 6-4, 235 pounds with the ability to compete in a deep room.

Players Under the Radar

Jaxon Smolik: Franklin called the class' lone quarterback a "steal" nationally. Franklin watched Smolik, who will enroll early from Iowa's Dowling Catholic, play on a cold, rainy night this fall. "It didn't even faze him," Franklin said.

London Montgomery: The running back from Scranton (Pa.) Prep missed his senior season with a torn ACL and likely will be eased into drills next year. However, he rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior, and Franklin predicted Montgomery could have rushed for 3,000 this year. "I think you're the best-kept secret in this recruiting class," Franklin told Montgomery during the team's Signing Day livestream. "I don't think people have any idea what we’ve got coming to Penn State."

Ty Blanding: A 3-star defensive tackle from New York's Christ the King, Blanding is a player "nobody's talking about," Franklin said. "I think sometimes New York is under-recruited," Franklin said. "People view it as a basketball state, but there's been a bunch of really good players come out of that state. He's a guy, when I watch his tape, I'm like I don't understand why more people are not talking about this guy."

Still Waiting

The Lions unofficially have 23 players committed to the 2023 class, with one signature still outstanding. Florida safety Conrad Hussey, a St. Thomas Aquinas teammate King Mack, has yet to sign after receiving further attention from Florida State and Miami.

PENN STATE FANS: Looking for Rose Bowl tickets? SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State mourns the loss of Franco Harris

James Franklin calls NIL "the wild, wild west"

Will Penn State pursue another quarterback for next season?

Penn State signee Jaxon Smolik is the 'steal' of the 2023 quarterback class, James Franklin says

New NIL partnership says, 'We're about to change history for Penn State football'

The Penn State roster and portal tracker

How Penn State's NIL collectives are confronting the Transfer Portal

Penn State gets a date with Utah in the Rose Bowl

Success With Honor, the Penn State NIL collective, launches a $2 million subscription campaign

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.