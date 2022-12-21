Penn State Mourns the Loss of Franco Harris

Franco Harris, who began his legendary Hall of Fame career in the Penn State backfield, died Wednesday. He was 72.

Harris played running back at Penn State for three seasons, rushing for 2,002 yards and 24 touchdowns in a backfield that included All-American Lydell Mitchell. Harris played with linebacker Jack Ham at Penn State and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the two embarked on Pro Football Hall of Fame careers.

Harris was inducted in 1990, Ham in 1988. They are among six Lions inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Our thoughts are with Franco Harris' wife, Dana, and we send our deepest condolences to his entire family, his friends, the Steelers organization and all whose lives were impacted by Franco," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "His professional career and accomplishments speak for itself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but it was his toughness and team-first approach as a Nittany Lion that will long be remembered by Penn Staters. Franco was a true steward of the Blue & White and he will be sorely missed."

Harris was named MVP of Super Bowl IX, in which he rushed for a then-Super Bowl record 158 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 16-6 win over Dallas. Harris rushed for 1,000 yards eight times in his career and joined Ham on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s. The Steelers are scheduled to retire Harris' jersey Saturday during a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

"As a child growing up in the Midwest, Franco Harris was a legendary figure, who I was always enamored with," Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "When I was blessed to join the Penn State family earlier this year, I was fortunate enough to get to know Franco and his wife, Dana, very well. They have been so gracious with their kindness and support. Franco was known for his grit and unrelenting style on the field but his compassion, warmth, generosity off the field will leave a lasting impression on me. I am heartbroken for all who loved him. We have lost a true legend and friend."

Former Penn State assistant coach Jay Paterno posted a statement from his mother Sue. Harris passed away on what would have been Joe Paterno's 96th birthday:

"We are all saddened by the sudden loss of Franco Harris. His death is not only a loss for his family and friends but also for Penn State, The Steelers, Pittsburgh and the countless people for whom he was an example of a life well-lived.



"For many he was a man of miracles, the man who showed up at the right time to lift a franchise and a city to greatness in one incredible play.



"But his life was about so much more than the game, what he did with that moment was even more inspiring.



"He poured himself forth to a life of service to others. He was an example of integrity, selflessness, and loyalty.

"Perhaps most fitting is that the indelible image of him reaching down to make that catch, to save the day, is symbolic of a big man reaching down to lift others he could help.

"It is that life of care, loyalty and service that will forever shine in our hearts.

"Our hearts go out to Dana, Dok and his family and friends across the years who came to know and love a symbol of the very best of Penn State, Pittsburgh and this country."

